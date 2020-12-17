TheStreet
Who Will Win The NFC East? Jim Cramer Gives an Update on the Latest Odds

Bill Enright

Heading into Week 15, the Washington Football team is currently in first place but with three weeks left in the regular season, the NFC East is very much in the air.

NFC East Still Up For Grabs

Jalen Hurts was the spark the Eagles needed as Philadelphia pulled off an upset over the Saints in Week 15. The quarterback change was a major confidence boost as both the Eagles' offense and defense played well. Despite being just 3-8-1 heading into Week 14, Philly is still in contention for the NFC East Title. 

Here are the current standings in the NFC East

Washington Football Team: 6-7

New York Giants: 5-8

Philadelphia Eagles: 4-8-1

Dallas Cowboys: 4-9

The Eagles have to win out to get to 7-8-1 and have Washington lose two of their next three games. And they play each other in Week 17! That game could be the one to crown the NFC East champion.

Current odds to win the NFC East

NFC-East-Odds-SCREEN

If gambling is legal in your state, you can bet on who will win the NFC East on DraftKings SportsBook. The odds on Washington is a bit too steep for our liking but given the odds on the Giants and Eagles, those are both wagers that are intriguing.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).

21+. NJ/IN/WV/PA/IA/CO/IL only. Odds may vary. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information. Opinions expressed are solely my own and do not express the views or opinions of the company or SI,TheStreet,BMF.

 

