Mahomes, Kelce, Kittle Weigh In On Fantasy Football

NFL superstars like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and George Kittle rank among the most productive players in the NFL but even the league's greats still deal with some criticism from fantasy football managers.

When it comes to Fantasy Football.. "you get the whole shebang" according to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce who led all tight ends in fantasy points during the 2019 season.

It's a very simple statement but one with a powerful meaning.

Bull Market Fantasy spoke with several NFL superstars during our trip to Miami for Super Bowl 54, all of which cracked a smile when we asked about their interactions with fantasy football players.

It was the type of smile that indicated each of the player's knew what fantasy football does to increase their brand awareness and their fandom but also the kind of smile that indicated they've all received their fair share of criticism from fantasy football players.

Even the great Patrick Mahomes knew he disappointed some fantasy players while he was injured during the middle of the regular season . But the 2019 MVP and reigning Super Bowl MVP was aware he did play better during the Fantasy Football Playoffs and said he hoped he helped people win their leagues.

49ers tight end George Kittle admitted to playing fantasy football and he like the rest of us "yells" at his players for not catching the ball or getting his team enough fantasy points. But when he has a poor game, Kittle says fantasy players need to point their frustrations to Head Coach Kyle Shanahan for not calling enough plays for him or quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for not targeting him enough.

Ravens running back Mark Ingram wasn't playing in Super Bowl 54 but he stopped by our Sports Illustrated set and said the fantasy scene has really helped the NFL attract new fans and vowed to help more people win their fantasy league in 2020.

