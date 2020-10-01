TheStreet
Week 4 Thursday Night Football Broncos and Jets Betting and DFS Preview

Bill Enright

The winless Jets host the winless Broncos to kick-off Week 4. Jim Cramer and Bill Enright identify some of the best bets for Thursday Night Football.

Battle of the Losers: Broncos and Jets

Thursday Night Football is kicking off Week 4 in the NFL with the Jets and Broncos, two teams with three losses and no wins.  Broncos are down to their third-string quarterback Brett Rypien. So that’s not good for the broncos pass-catchers Jerry Jeudy and Noah Fant. We are keeping an eye on Melvin Gordon because Philip Lindsay is unlikely to play. Might to look Gordon’s total yards prop bet which is at 87.5 according to DraftKings SportsBook. Without Lindsay in action, another solid player prop might be to take the over on his 60.5 rushing yards. 

Jamison Crowder missed the last two games but wow do the Jets need him back because he looked great in Week 1 and their offense has barely moved the ball since. If Crowder plays, take a look at the over on his receptions which is at 4.5 on the last prop bet on DraftKings. 

Probably staying away from the spread on this game (-2 Jets) but Jets moneyline has some appeal. Home field doesn’t matter considering there is no fans, but a first-string quarterback vs. a third-string passer absolutely matters and even when the starter is Sam Darnold, there’s still a massive difference in talent and skill.

Looking for more gambling and DFS advice for Thursday Night Football? 

