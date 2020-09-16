TheStreet
Bull Market Fantasy
with Jim Cramer
HomeAsk CramerFootball
Search

Inside Information with Sports Illustrated's NFL Insider Albert Breer

Bill Enright

Inside information is illegal in the stock market but not when it comes to the NFL!

Inside Information To Help Win Your Fantasy Football Leagues

Wall Street Legend Jim Cramer knows to stay far away from anything remotely considered inside information when it comes to the stock market. But for the NFL and fantasy football? He's all about it. That's why we had Sports Illustrated's NFL insider, Albert Breer, stop by the show to recap all the action from Week 1 in the NFL.

Breer had some very insightful information about the first week of pro football action in the 2020 season. You can read about them in his weekly column, MMQB (Monday Morning Quarterback). 

Some of the topics Breer and Cramer discussed on Episode 2 of Bull Market Fantasy include:

Why the Saints are one of the most dominant forces in the NFL and what makes them a Top 3 Super Bowl contender.

How the Jaguars players and coaches are doing everything in their power NOT to tank the season in order to secure the Number 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft and select Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence.

Why Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will give Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow a run for his money for Rookie of the Year.

Are you a DFS player or sports bettor? If so, SI Fantasy PRO has you covered for every sport. Whether it's NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MMA, or the PGA Tour, our staff of gambling analysts and DFS professionals (and our NFL lineup optimizer) will help you beat the book and take home some major prizes in DFS tournaments. And EVERY SPORT is included. Become a member of SI Fantasy Pro today!

Screen Shot 2020-09-10 at 5.36.24 PM
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Week 1 Betting Recap

Forget the points, six underdogs won outright in Week 1

Bill Enright

DraftKings Millionaire Maker Lineup Review: Week 1

Analysis of the $1 Million winning lineup from DraftKings' Week 1 DFS contest.

Bill Enright

Nyheim Hines, Malcolm Brown, Russell Gage Top List of Waiver Wire Grabs for Week 2

Fantasy football players are flocking to the waiver wire to get their hands on emerging prospects.

Bill Enright

Bull Market Fantasy with Jim Cramer: Week 1 Rewind and Week 2 Waiver Wire

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright break down the NFL action from Week 1 and look at the top pickups in Week 2.

Bill Enright

Early Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups

https://www.si.com/fantasy/2020/09/14/waiver-wire-week-2

Bill Enright

Fantasy Football Draft Recap: Cramer's Shocking Revelation About Drafting His Beloved Eagles

Fantasy Football season is upon us and Jim Cramer completed his fantasy draft from TheStreet HQ. Our team of analysts graded Jim's picks.

Bill Enright

by

Indoxxi112

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross discuss the similarities between the Stock Market and the world of Football.

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross discuss the similarities between the Stock Market and the world of Football.

Katherine Ross

by

kenadams

Jim Cramer Reveals Who is in His Week 1 Fantasy Football Lineup

Every week the Wall Street Legend runs through the list of players he is starting on his fantasy team.

Bill Enright

Week 1 Start and Sit: Benching Amari Cooper vs. Jalen Ramsey

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright help all the Fantasy football players on the fence about who to put in their lineups for Week 1.

Bill Enright

NFL Week 1 Betting Trends: Shifts in the Odds and Lines

Thanks to the latest news and injuries the NFL lines can see drastic fluctuation between the time the oddsmakers at DraftKings first release their initial lines to kickoff.

Bill Enright