Inside Information with Sports Illustrated's NFL Insider Albert Breer

Inside information is illegal in the stock market but not when it comes to the NFL!

Inside Information To Help Win Your Fantasy Football Leagues

Wall Street Legend Jim Cramer knows to stay far away from anything remotely considered inside information when it comes to the stock market. But for the NFL and fantasy football? He's all about it. That's why we had Sports Illustrated's NFL insider, Albert Breer, stop by the show to recap all the action from Week 1 in the NFL.

Breer had some very insightful information about the first week of pro football action in the 2020 season. You can read about them in his weekly column, MMQB (Monday Morning Quarterback).

Some of the topics Breer and Cramer discussed on Episode 2 of Bull Market Fantasy include:

Why the Saints are one of the most dominant forces in the NFL and what makes them a Top 3 Super Bowl contender.

How the Jaguars players and coaches are doing everything in their power NOT to tank the season in order to secure the Number 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft and select Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence.

Why Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will give Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow a run for his money for Rookie of the Year.

