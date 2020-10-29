TheStreet
Week 8 Fantasy Football, DFS, and Betting Preview

Bill Enright

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright discuss Week 8 in the NFL and what fantasy football players and NFL bettors need to know to win.

Bull Market Fantasy: Week 8

Some of the show's topics include:

  • Highest scoring NFL games: Cramer and Enright look at the games with the most projected points according to the Over/Under on DraftKings Sportsbook in Week 8 and the fantasy playmakers in those games.
  • DFS GPP Game Stacks: Which games should DFS players focus on when building their DraftKings Lineups.
  • Trey Wingo Interview: ESPN's Trey Wingo joins BMF to talk about the craziness surrounding the 2020 NFL season and if Russell Wilson will finally receive a vote for MVP.
  • Joey Chestnut Interview: The No. 1 ranked competitive eater in the world joins BMF to discuss his strategy for the first-ever Halloween Candy Bowl. Chestnut is competing against five of the best competitive eaters and you can watch and wager on the action on DraftKings. 
  • Ski Daddy's Fantasy Decisions: Cramer's fantasy football team-The Ski Daddys-is so good, he doesn't know who to leave on his bench. Find out who he chooses to start and sit for his Week 8 match-up in his Mad Money League.

Cramer and Enright are LIVE on Sunday morning at 11:30 am (est) answering your fantasy football lineup questions. Plus they reveal who is in their DraftKings lineups and deliver some great NFL bets!

Remember, a Guaranteed Prize Pool, GPP, is more like options trading, very high risk, but tremendous rewards. A cash game is more like investing in a mutual fund, a safer approach but with smaller profits. For more on GPP and Cash game strategies for DraftKings, check out our explainer video.

by

jomM092