Fantasy Football Week 4 Waiver Wire and DFS Roster Breakdown

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright highlight everything you need to know to win your fantasy football matchups, DFS contests and wagers for Week 4 in the NFL.

Wall Street legend Jim Cramer and Fantasy Football analyst Bill Enright highlight everything fantasy football players need to know to win their DFS and season-long match-ups in Week 4. Plus Cramer and Enright take an early look at some of the spreads and gambling odds for this weekend's action.

Three Things We Learned From Week 3

1. Week 3 was the week of zero percenters. These are players that went off, had career games, but were started in 0% of leagues. Rex Burkhead had three touchdowns. Cedrick Wilson, the Cowboys fourth wide receiver had 107 yards and two scores. 49ers backup quarterback Nick Mullens had the second-most passing yards. Wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Allen Lazard led the league in receiving. Week 3 was the anti-sud week.

So what’s the lesson?

Sometimes the NFL throws us curveballs. Remember, there’s only been three games. Let’s not overreact to Cedrick Wilson having more fantasy points than Amari Cooper. Don’t get upset that Justin Jefferson outscored his own teammate Adam Thielen. Week 3 was an outlier for most, it is not the new norm!

2. There were some things that happened in Week 3 that have solidified some trends, some key inefficiencies among defenses that will help us take advantage of match-ups when setting our lineups. We now know the Falcons are giving up an insane amount of points to opposing quarterbacks, 39 points on average. The Raiders, Panthers and Packers are handing out fantasy points to opposing running backs at an obscene level. Wide receivers are torching the Dallas and Seattle secondary. In fact, the Seahawks are allowing 47.9 fantasy points per game to wide receivers. That’s the most we’ve seen since we started tracking it in 2007. In fact, no team has allowed more than 30 points to opposing receivers for their season average. So either the Seahawks are historically bad in the secondary, playing so far ahead in games that offenses need to throw to catch up, or that average is going to come WAY down in the next few weeks.

3. The two worst football teams in the league are the Jets and Giants. We can't say the two worst teams are both from New York because we all know they play in New Jersey. Neither team scored over 10 points in Week 3. They both allowed their opponent to score over 30. When one of your players has either the Jets or Giants as their next opponent, start getting excited because it’s only a matter of time before both of these teams get downgraded to D1 AA status. Don’t bother watching them because it will hurt your eyes and make you a dumber fan. This is a problem because the Jets play on Thursday night football this week. Broncos and the Jets…what a real barn burner. And the Giants. The Giants lost to a backup quarterback, third-string tight end, fourth-string running back, two back up defensive lineman, and a backup in the secondary. OK, they didn’t have Saquon Barkley but the 49ers played with their backups, backups and still won 36-9. Terrible brand of football!

DraftKings Cash Game and Fantasy Millionaire Lineup Review

Last week we introduced some strategy around cash games on DraftKings. These are contests like 50/50s, head-to-head and double ups. They don’t have a big prize like DraftKings’ fantasy millionaire. But as we explained last week they are a practical approach to making profits playing daily fantasy sports. In this week's episode, we broke down a cash game roster and compared it to the lineup that won a million dollars.

LIGHTNING ROUND: Week 4 Waiver Wire

With so many injuries in Week 2 and 3, the Waiver Wire is an important factor in building a successful fantasy football team for the remainder of the year. Remember, your draft is only Step One to ensuring a winning season. The Waiver Wire is the in-season version of your draft and necessary to maintaining your roster with productive players.

