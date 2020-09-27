TheStreet
Jim Cramer Lists Players to Start or Sit in Week 3 Fantasy Football Lineups

Bill Enright

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright help all the Fantasy football players on the fence about who to put in their lineups for Week 3.

Fantasy Football Week 3 Start Em, Sit Em

Choosing the right players to put in fantasy football lineups or leave on the bench is one of the more stressful decisions a fantasy manager has to make...and they must do it every week.

Luckily Wall Street Legend Jim Cramer and fantasy football analyst Bill Enright make those decisions much easier. So if you are on the fence about a player, take a breath, relax and let Cramer and Enright guide you in the right direction.

The BMF crew discussed over ten players for Week 3. If they didn't mention one of the players you are debating, leave your question on the ASK CRAMER section of BMF, and we'll give you personalized lineup help!

Players they analyze in the attached video:

Quarterbacks:

Ben Roethlisberger vs. Texans. Check out Big Ben's DraftKings Salary for Week 3.

Jared Goff vs. Bills

Running Backs:

Joshua Kelley vs. Panthers. Kelley is very under-priced on DraftKings for Week 3.

Antonio Gibson vs. Browns

Todd Gurley vs. Bears

Ronald Jones vs. Broncos

Wide Receivers:

Corey Davis vs. Vikings. Davis and teammate Adam Humphries are very inexpensive on DraftKings. 

Sammy Watkins vs. Ravens

Jerry Jeudy vs. Buccaneers

Tight Ends:

Drew Sample vs. Eagles

Chris Herndon vs. Colts

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross discuss the similarities between the Stock Market and the world of Football.

