Bull Market Fantasy with Jim Cramer: Week 1 Rewind and Week 2 Waiver Wire

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright break down the NFL action from Week 1 and look at the top pickups in Week 2.

Week 1 is in the Books and the Injury Report is Filling up

The first weekend of NFL action delivered on all levels of expectations. We had some fantastic games, high scoring affairs, and saw studs like Christian McCaffrey and Davante Adams deliver incredible performances.

On the flip side, we also saw several key NFL players go down with injuries. Injuries always suck but when they happen in Week 1, before even getting a full game out of a player you just drafted and had high hopes for, they suck even more. Colts running back Marlon Mack tore his Achilles and is out for the year. Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin busted his ACL and is also out for the year. Saints receiver Michael Thomas and Steelers running back James Conner both sprained their ankles. Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay has turf toe. Jet's rusher Le’Veon Bell and Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker both could miss some time with a hamstring strain. Injuries are one of the main reasons we preach about adding depth when drafting, especially at the running back position. Injuries are another reason why DFS at DraftKings is gaining popularity. Fantasy players don't have to worry about injuries in DFS when they can draft a new lineup every week.

Practice Patience

We had one great weekend of NFL. But it is crucial to remember it was only one game, just one game in a very long season. Fantasy football is a marathon, not a sprint. So when I received an alert from Yahoo indicating 21,000 people dropped Mecole Hardman after a one catch outing in Week 1, I am reminded that fantasy football players tend to get impatient and thus make irrational decisions. Dropping Hardman is an emotional decision, not one layered by logic. Jim Cramer preaches the importance of not getting emotional when investing in the stock market and the same is true in fantasy football. Anyone with Hardman on their squad would have loved to see a six catch, 95-yard performance with a touchdown, but that didn't happen. But that doesn't mean it can't happen next week or the week after. Holding onto guys on the best offense in the league is always the smart thing to do! So remember, be patient, and don't get emotional!

NFL Inside Information

Sports Illustrated's NFL insider, Albert Breer joined the show and revealed some telling information about several of the teams around the league including what makes the Saints such a force to reckon with in 2020, why the Jaguars may not be Tanking for Trevor, and how the Colts rookie running back Jonathan Taylor could win a lot of people their fantasy leagues this season.

DraftKings Millionaire Maker Lineup Review

One skilled-and very-DFS player won a million dollars on DraftKings on Sunday. Cramer and I went over why this million-dollar lineup was so successful and how to approach the Millionaire Maker in Week 2.

LIGHTNING ROUND: Week 2 Waiver Wire

Even though there are no bye weeks yet, the Waiver Wire is still an important factor to building a successful fantasy football team. Remember, your draft is only Step 1 to ensuring a winning season. The Waiver Wire is the in-season version of your draft and necessary to maintaining your roster with productive players.

