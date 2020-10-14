TheStreet
Week 6 Waiver Wire: Dak Prescott Replacements and Bye Week Streamers

Bill Enright

Fantasy football players need to flock to the waiver and get their hands on these emerging prospects.

Fantasy Football Free Agents: Week 6

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a devastating injury in Week 5 and will now miss the rest of the season. Plus there's four teams on a BYE in Week 6 with the Saints, Seahawks, Raiders, and Chargers all out of action. That means fantasy football teams with Prescott, Drew Brees, Russell Wilson, and Justin Herbert are all looking for replacements.

The Waiver Wire is the in-season version of your draft and is a necessary and critical process to maintaining your roster with productive players. Several players on this week's waiver wire could be added and started in Week 6 while others are purely for depth purposes. It is vital to know the difference between the two. For example, while we do suggest adding Eagles receiver Travis Fulgham, we aren't suggesting adding him and immediately starting him over someone like Tyler Boyd. 

In the attached video, Jim Cramer and Bill Enright run through more than a dozen players to pick-up in order to improve your fantasy football roster. Those players include:

Quarterbacks:

Andy Dalton, Dallas Cowboys 

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Miami Dolphins CHEAP salary alert on DraftKings

Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders

Running Backs:

Alexander Mattison, Minnesota Vikings

Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals CHEAP salary alert on DraftKings

Wide Receivers:

Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers

Travis Fulgham, Philadelphia Eagles CHEAP salary alert on DraftKings

Laviska Shenault, Jacksonville Jaguars

Tight Ends:

  Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay Buccaneers CHEAP salary alert on DraftKings

