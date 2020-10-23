TheStreet
Jim Cramer's Week 7 Fantasy Football Lineup Lightning Round

Bill Enright

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright help all the Fantasy football players on the fence about who to put in their lineups for Week 7.

Week 7 Start Em, Sit Em

Choosing the right players to put in fantasy football lineups or leave on the bench is one of the more stressful decisions a fantasy manager has to make...and they must do it every week.

Luckily Wall Street Legend Jim Cramer and fantasy football analyst Bill Enright make those decisions much easier. So if you are on the fence about a player, take a breath, relax and let Cramer and Enright guide you in the right direction.

Tune in to BMF LIVE STREAM  on Sunday morning at 11:30 am (est) where we answer lineup questions throughout the  show.

Justin-Herbert-VS-Jaguars

Players discussed in the above video:

Quarterbacks

Justin Herbert vs. Jaguars: GREAT price for Wek 7 on DraftKings

Running Backs

Devin Singletary vs. Jets

Le’Veon Bell vs. Broncos

D’Andre Swift vs. Falcons: Great Price for Week 7 on DraftKings

Wide Receivers

Jarvis Landry vs. Bengals

Brandin Cooks vs. Packers

Tight Ends

Robret Tonyan vs. Texans: Great Price for Week 7 on DraftKings

Need advice for your DFS lineups for DraftKings Cash Game or GPPs? Find out the two players Cramer and Enright think should be in your lineup.

