Jim Cramer's Week 7 Fantasy Football Lineup Lightning Round

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright help all the Fantasy football players on the fence about who to put in their lineups for Week 7.

Week 7 Start Em, Sit Em

Choosing the right players to put in fantasy football lineups or leave on the bench is one of the more stressful decisions a fantasy manager has to make...and they must do it every week.

Luckily Wall Street Legend Jim Cramer and fantasy football analyst Bill Enright make those decisions much easier. So if you are on the fence about a player, take a breath, relax and let Cramer and Enright guide you in the right direction.

Tune in to BMF LIVE STREAM on Sunday morning at 11:30 am (est) where we answer lineup questions throughout the show.

Players discussed in the above video:

Quarterbacks

Justin Herbert vs. Jaguars: GREAT price for Wek 7 on DraftKings

Running Backs

Devin Singletary vs. Jets

Le’Veon Bell vs. Broncos

D’Andre Swift vs. Falcons: Great Price for Week 7 on DraftKings

Wide Receivers

Jarvis Landry vs. Bengals

Brandin Cooks vs. Packers

Tight Ends

Robret Tonyan vs. Texans: Great Price for Week 7 on DraftKings

Are you a DFS player or sports bettor? If so, SI Fantasy PRO has you covered for every sport. Whether it's NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MMA, or the PGA Tour, our staff of gambling analysts and DFS professionals (and our NFL lineup optimizer) will help you beat the book and take home some major prizes in DFS tournaments. And EVERY SPORT is included. Become a member of SI Fantasy Pro today!

Need advice for your DFS lineups for DraftKings Cash Game or GPPs? Find out the two players Cramer and Enright think should be in your lineup.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).

21+. NJ/IN/WV/PA/IA/CO/IL only. Odds may vary. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information. Opinions expressed are solely my own and do not express the views or opinions of the company or SI,TheStreet,BMF