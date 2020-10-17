TheStreet
HomeAsk CramerFootball
Search

Week 6 Lineup Lightning Round: Starts and Sits

Bill Enright

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright help all the Fantasy football players on the fence about who to put in their lineups for Week 6.

Choosing the right players to put in fantasy football lineups or leave on the bench is one of the more stressful decisions a fantasy manager has to make...and they must do it every week.

Luckily Wall Street Legend Jim Cramer and fantasy football analyst Bill Enright make those decisions much easier. So if you are on the fence about a player, take a breath, relax and let Cramer and Enright guide you in the right direction.

If the BMF crew didn't mention one of the players you need help with, tune in to their live show on Sunday morning at 11:30 am (est) where they answer lineup questions throughout the live show. 

Players discussed in the above video:

Quarterbacks

Teddy Bridgewater vs. Bears

Andy Dalton vs. Cardinals

Running Backs

Jams Robinson vs. Lions: Great price on DraftKings

Kenyan Drake vs. Cowboys

Mark Ingram vs. Eagles

Wide Receivers

Tee Higgins vs. Colts: Great price on DraftKings

TY Hilton vs. Bengals

Tight Ends

Mike Gesicki vs. Jets

join the club

Are you a DFS player or sports bettor? If so, SI Fantasy PRO has you covered for every sport. Whether it's NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MMA, or the PGA Tour, our staff of gambling analysts and DFS professionals (and our NFL lineup optimizer) will help you beat the book and take home some major prizes in DFS tournaments. And EVERY SPORT is included. Become a member of SI Fantasy Pro today!

Need advice for your DFS lineups for DraftKings Cash Game or GPPs? Find out the two players Cramer and Enright think should be in your lineup.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).

21+. NJ/IN/WV/PA/IA/CO/IL only. Odds may vary. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information. Opinions expressed are solely my own and do not express the views or opinions of the company or SI,TheStreet,BMF

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

DraftKings Week 6 Cash Games: Put Derrick Henry and Jamison Crowder in Lineups

The Titans running back and Jets wide receiver are a great foundation to building cash game lineups.

Bill Enright

Jim Cramer's Week 6 DraftKings Game Stacks: Pairing Up Players in High Scoring Affairs

Using the Over/Under is one of the key research tools when setting lineups in fantasy football match-ups and DFS game stacks.

Bill Enright

NFL Week 6: Fantasy Football and Gambling Preview

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright highlight everything you need to know to win your fantasy football matchups, DFS contests and wagers for Week 6 in the NFL.

Bill Enright

Fantasy Football Draft Recap: Cramer's Shocking Revelation About Drafting His Beloved Eagles

Fantasy Football season is upon us and Jim Cramer completed his fantasy draft from TheStreet HQ. Our team of analysts graded Jim's picks.

Bill Enright

by

Mr. Clean

NFL Week 6 Betting Trends: Shifts in the Odds and Lines

The latest news, injuries, and betting action in the NFL is causing a major fluctuation in the spread for a few games in Week 6.

Bill Enright

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross discuss the similarities between the Stock Market and the world of Football.

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross discuss the similarities between the Stock Market and the world of Football.

Katherine Ross

by

Mr. Clean

Week 6 Waiver Wire: Dak Prescott Replacements and Bye Week Streamers

Fantasy football players need to flock to the waiver and get their hands on these emerging prospects.

Bill Enright

Week 6 Waiver Wire and DFS Lineup Review

Dak Prescott is out for the year, players are emerging on the waiver wire, and DraftKings handed out a million dollars

Bill Enright

Week 5 DraftKings Fantasy Football Millionaire Roster Breakdown

Jim Cramer takes his proven investment strategies and applies them to cash games and GPP on DraftKings. Here's his breakdown from a winning lineup in Week 5.

Bill Enright

Jim Cramer Gets His Guy: Takes Carson Wentz In The 7th Round, But Was It Too Early?

"Wait On Your Quarterback" that's what we preach here at Bull Market Fantasy so we were a bit surprised to see Jim Cramer take Carson Wentz in the 7th Round.

Bill Enright

by

jomM092