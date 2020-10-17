Week 6 Lineup Lightning Round: Starts and Sits

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright help all the Fantasy football players on the fence about who to put in their lineups for Week 6.

Choosing the right players to put in fantasy football lineups or leave on the bench is one of the more stressful decisions a fantasy manager has to make...and they must do it every week.

Luckily Wall Street Legend Jim Cramer and fantasy football analyst Bill Enright make those decisions much easier. So if you are on the fence about a player, take a breath, relax and let Cramer and Enright guide you in the right direction.

If the BMF crew didn't mention one of the players you need help with, tune in to their live show on Sunday morning at 11:30 am (est) where they answer lineup questions throughout the live show.

Players discussed in the above video:

Quarterbacks

Teddy Bridgewater vs. Bears

Andy Dalton vs. Cardinals

Running Backs

Jams Robinson vs. Lions: Great price on DraftKings

Kenyan Drake vs. Cowboys

Mark Ingram vs. Eagles

Wide Receivers

Tee Higgins vs. Colts: Great price on DraftKings

TY Hilton vs. Bengals

Tight Ends

Mike Gesicki vs. Jets

