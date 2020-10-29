Jim Cramer Reveals Prop Bet Lock for Falcons, Panthers Thursday Night Match-Up

AFC South battle on Thursday Night Football between Atlanta and Carolina. Jim Cramer and Bill Enright highlight the best bets and insight for fantasy football lineups.

Thursday Night Football Player Props: Week 8

The Bull Market Fantasy team is 6-0 on player props for Thursday Night Football. Jim Cramer and Bill Enright look to keep that perfect record going with another enticing player prop courtesy of DraftKings SportsBook.

Todd Gurley has been incredible for fantasy this year and it’s very much being overlooked. He’s scored six touchdowns in his last five games and he’s failed to score in just two games all year.

Plus Gurley scored against the panthers and ran for 121 yards just three weeks ago.

So the Thursday Night Player Prop Special is Todd Gurley to score a Touchdown at any point in the game with odds of -121. Meaning we have to risk $121 to win back $100.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).21+. NJ/IN/WV/PA/IA/CO/IL only. Odds may vary. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information. Opinions expressed are solely my own and do not express the views or opinions of the company or SI,TheStreet,BMF