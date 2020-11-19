TheStreet
Jim Cramer Reviews DraftKings Fantasy Football Millionaire Week 10 Lineup

Bill Enright

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright identify the strategy behind the million-dollar winning lineup and highlight the key learning lessons to apply in Week 11.

DraftKings Fantasy Football Millionaire Roster Breakdown: Week 10

Our goal on Bull Market Fantasy is to always educate so we can make our audience a better fantasy football player, Daily Fantasy player, and sports gambler. The idea behind this video is to show winning lineups as a teaching method. Remember, there are several types of contests on DraftKings that range in entry fees and prize amounts. Cash games typically don't have those exuberant prizes but they do offer a sound, practical way of winning money every single week. GPPs on the other hand, offer BIG, HUGE, AMAZING cash prizes but require beating out hundred of thousands of people.

Cramer's Cash Contest is a mix of a cash game and GPP. Each person is limited to three entries and the top 300 places win cash! You can enter the Triple C here. 

In the latest episode of Bull Market Fantasy, Jim Cramer and Bill Enright look back at the lineup that won a Million Dollars in DraftKings Fantasy Football Millionaire.

Here's a look at their incredible roster:

DraftKings Fantasy Millionaire

Fantasy scoring was down a lot in Week 10. Case in point the winner of DraftKings Millionaire Maker scored 218.5 points. In the last few weeks, 218 wouldn’t have cracked the Top 50. This week, 218 won someone a million dollars! Let’s break down the roster.

Starting off with a game stack like we always do every Thursday and it was one of the ones we mentioned with the Bills and Cardinals. The winner used Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins along with Bills receiver Cole Beasley. That hail mary from Murray to Hopkins was a 20 point play based on DraftKings scoring.

Another thing we want to point out is the sub 5% ownership on five different players. Josh Jacobs, Diontae Johnson, Cole Beasely, Logan Thomas, and the Browns defense all were played in less than 5% of lineups.

 Really incredible lineup. But 218 points, just goes to show how much fantasy scoring was down this week.

Screen Shot 2020-09-10 at 5.36.24 PM

Are you a DFS player or sports bettor?

Football

