DraftKings NFL and The Masters Crossover Pool

Bill Enright

The final round of The Masters lands on an NFL Sunday and DraftKings has a great pool that combines both sports.

There’s something happening this Sunday that’s never happened before. A full slate of football games will lead right into the final round of The Masters. The biggest PGA tournament of the year was postponed  because of COVID-19  to November and sport fans can watch both NFL games and "the tradition unlike any other." 

 To celebrate, DraftKings is running a FREE to play pool with $100K in prizes – where you’ll answer questions like “will there be a hole in one OR a safety on Sunday”? 

The multiple-choice pool will test your knowledge of both the NFL and Pro Golf and combines the sports in a really fun way. Jim Cramer and Bill Enright went through each question from the pool and gave their answers in the attached video.

