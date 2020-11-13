DraftKings NFL and The Masters Crossover Pool

The final round of The Masters lands on an NFL Sunday and DraftKings has a great pool that combines both sports.

There’s something happening this Sunday that’s never happened before. A full slate of football games will lead right into the final round of The Masters. The biggest PGA tournament of the year was postponed because of COVID-19 to November and sport fans can watch both NFL games and "the tradition unlike any other."

To celebrate, DraftKings is running a FREE to play pool with $100K in prizes – where you’ll answer questions like “will there be a hole in one OR a safety on Sunday”?

The multiple-choice pool will test your knowledge of both the NFL and Pro Golf and combines the sports in a really fun way. Jim Cramer and Bill Enright went through each question from the pool and gave their answers in the attached video.

Are you a DFS player or sports bettor?

If so, SI Fantasy PRO has you covered for every sport. Whether it's NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MMA, or the PGA Tour, our staff of gambling analysts and DFS professionals (and our NFL lineup optimizer) will help you beat the book and take home some major prizes in DFS tournaments. And EVERY SPORT is included. Become a member of SI Fantasy Pro today!

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).

21+. NJ/IN/WV/PA/IA/CO/IL only. Odds may vary. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information. Opinions expressed are solely my own and do not express the views or opinions of the company or SI,TheStreet,BMF