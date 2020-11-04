TheStreet
HomeAsk CramerFootball
Search

D.K. Metcalf and Dalvin Cook Dominate in DraftKings in Week 8

Bill Enright

The Vikings running back and Seahawks receiver led all players in fantasy points during an exciting week of action in the NFL.

DraftKings Roster Breakdown: Week 8

Our goal on Bull Market Fantasy is to always educate so we can make our audience a better fantasy football player, Daily Fantasy player, and sports gambler. The idea behind this video is to show winning lineups as a teaching method. Remember, there are several types of contests on DraftKings that range in entry fees and prize amounts. Cash games typically don't have those exuberant prizes but they do offer a sound, practical way of winning money every single week.

Cramer's Cash Contest is a mix of a cash game and GPP. Each person is limited to three entries and the top 300 places win cash!

In Week 8, the winning lineup of the DraftKings Fantasy Football Millionaire contest had a very unique setup.

Here's a look at their incredible roster:

DraftKings-cash-game-SCREEN2

Dalvin Cook was the top producer for the week with 51.60 points. D.K. Metcalf helped a lot of people win some big money this week finishing with 43 points. While this lineup had both of those top playmakers they used a very interesting strategy. 

We always start with the game stacks. They used Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Demarcus Robinson, and Denzel Mims. 

But take a look at the other players on this roster. This is a true studs and duds lineup. We are used to seeing one player with a salary of less than $4,000 but this lineup had Three of them not including their defense. Really incredible that even their inexpensive players paid off too. 3,100 for DeMarcus Robinson, 3,500 for Kendrick Bourne, and 3,200 for Denzel Mims which amounted to about 40 points allowed them to pay for those high-end studs. It’s really the first time this year the stars and scrubs approach paid off.

Get in on the action and enter the DraftKings contests in Week 9.

Are you a DFS player or sports bettor? If so, SI Fantasy PRO has you covered for every sport. Whether it's NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MMA, or the PGA Tour, our staff of gambling analysts and DFS professionals (and our NFL lineup optimizer) will help you beat the book and take home some major prizes in DFS tournaments. And EVERY SPORT is included. Become a member of SI Fantasy Pro today!

si fantasy plus

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).

21+. NJ/IN/WV/PA/IA/CO/IL only. Odds may vary. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information. Opinions expressed are solely my own and do not express the views or opinions of the company or SI,TheStreet,BMF

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Week 9 Betting Trends: Shifts in the Odds and Lines

The latest news, injuries, and betting action in the NFL is causing a major fluctuation in the spread for a few games in Week 9.

Bill Enright

Jim Cramer's Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups: Week 9

Fantasy football players need to attack the waiver and get their hands on these emerging prospects before the start of Week 9.

Bill Enright

Week 8 DraftKings Lineup Review and Week 9 Waiver Wire

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright review the NFL action from Week 8 and look ahead to Week 9.

Bill Enright

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross discuss the similarities between the Stock Market and the world of Football.

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross discuss the similarities between the Stock Market and the world of Football.

Katherine Ross

by

checmate

Fantasy Football Draft Recap: Cramer's Shocking Revelation About Drafting His Beloved Eagles

Fantasy Football season is upon us and Jim Cramer completed his fantasy draft from TheStreet HQ. Our team of analysts graded Jim's picks.

Bill Enright

by

SteveHogg

3 Commandments For Every Fantasy Football Draft

Every fantasy football player must follow these three commandments from Jim Kramer and Bill Enright if they want to win their Fantasy league.

Bill Enright

by

aricjoshua

Jim Cramer Gets His Guy: Takes Carson Wentz In The 7th Round, But Was It Too Early?

"Wait On Your Quarterback" that's what we preach here at Bull Market Fantasy so we were a bit surprised to see Jim Cramer take Carson Wentz in the 7th Round.

Bill Enright

by

jomM092

Jim Cramer's DraftKings Game Stacks: Week 8

Looking at the games with the highest Over/Under of the week, Jim Cramer and Bill Enright reveal their best DFS game stacks.

Bill Enright

Jim Cramer's DraftKings Game Stacks: Week 7

Looking at the games with the highest Over/Under of the week, Jim Cramer and Bill Enright reveal their best DFS fame stacks.

Bill Enright

Trey Wingo Joins Jim Cramer to Talk All Things Football

The 2020 NFL season is unlike any we have seen before and ESPN's Trey Wingo joined Jim Cramer to break it all down.

Bill Enright