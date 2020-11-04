D.K. Metcalf and Dalvin Cook Dominate in DraftKings in Week 8

The Vikings running back and Seahawks receiver led all players in fantasy points during an exciting week of action in the NFL.

Our goal on Bull Market Fantasy is to always educate so we can make our audience a better fantasy football player, Daily Fantasy player, and sports gambler. The idea behind this video is to show winning lineups as a teaching method. Remember, there are several types of contests on DraftKings that range in entry fees and prize amounts. Cash games typically don't have those exuberant prizes but they do offer a sound, practical way of winning money every single week.



Cramer's Cash Contest is a mix of a cash game and GPP. Each person is limited to three entries and the top 300 places win cash!

In Week 8, the winning lineup of the DraftKings Fantasy Football Millionaire contest had a very unique setup.

Here's a look at their incredible roster:

Dalvin Cook was the top producer for the week with 51.60 points. D.K. Metcalf helped a lot of people win some big money this week finishing with 43 points. While this lineup had both of those top playmakers they used a very interesting strategy.

We always start with the game stacks. They used Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Demarcus Robinson, and Denzel Mims.

But take a look at the other players on this roster. This is a true studs and duds lineup. We are used to seeing one player with a salary of less than $4,000 but this lineup had Three of them not including their defense. Really incredible that even their inexpensive players paid off too. 3,100 for DeMarcus Robinson, 3,500 for Kendrick Bourne, and 3,200 for Denzel Mims which amounted to about 40 points allowed them to pay for those high-end studs. It’s really the first time this year the stars and scrubs approach paid off.

