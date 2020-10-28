Tyler Lockett and Davante Adams Dominate in Week 7 DraftKings Lineups

The Seahawks and Packers wide receivers led all players in fantasy points during an exciting Week 7 in the NFL.

DraftKings Roster Breakdown: Week 7

Our goal on Bull Market Fantasy is to always educate so we can make our audience a better fantasy football player, Daily Fantasy player, and sports gambler. The idea behind this video is to show winning lineups as a teaching method. Remember, there are several types of contests on DraftKings that range in entry fees and prize amounts. Cash games typically don't have those exuberant prizes but they do offer a sound, practical way of winning money every single week.



Cramer's Cash Contest is a mix of a cash game and GPP. Each person is limited to three entries and the top 300 places win cash!

In Week 7, the winning lineup of the Cramer's Cash Contest was so dominant, it could have actually won $75,000 if they played the same lineup in some of the bigger contests on DraftKings.

Here's a look at their incredible roster:

There was some insanely high scoring players this week plus there was an extra game in the main slate since the Bucs/Raiders and Seahawks/Cardinals swapped places. Tyler Lockett scored 56 points. Davante Adams scored 47 points. Five quarterbacks, Justin herbert, Kyler Murray, Tom Brady, Joe Burrow, Russell Wilson all scored more than 35 points. Compare that to Week 6 where just one QB hit 35 points and the highest scoring player was Derrick Henry with 43 points. I haven’t come across a winning lineup this week that didn’t have Lockett and Adams in it. Those two receivers combined for 103 points. This lineup had two small stacks. Joe Burrow, his top receiver in Tyler Boyd and then Browns tight end Harrison Bryant. Also paired up two packers in Davante Adams and Jamaal Williams. Then hit on a bunch of one off studs which is smart regardless of stacking. Alvin Kamara, Calvin Ridley, and the Washington Football Team.

