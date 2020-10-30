Joey Chestnut Talks Strategy for Halloween Candy Bowl

The number one ranked competitive eater in the world joined Jim Cramer and Bill Enright to talk about the first ever Halloween Candy Bowl

1st Annual DraftKings Halloween Candy Bowl

The top six competitive eaters in the world travel to Las Vegas to participate in the first-ever DraftKings Halloween Candy Bowl. The six-minute contest features a pound of each of the following candy; candy corn, Kit-Kats, M & Ms, Milky Ways, Snickers, and Mini Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.

The contest is being streamed on DraftKings YouTube channel. Fans can watch the live eating competition on Saturday, October 31st, at 7:30 pm (est). Fans can also participate in a FREE pool that includes over $10,000 in prizes.

Enter the FREE pool here.

The contestants include:

1. Joey Chestnut

2. Geoffrey Esper

3. Darron Breeden

4. Matt Stonie

5. Miki Sudo

6. Nick Wehry

The No. 1 competitive eater in the world, Joey Chestnut, joined Jim Cramer and Bill Enright on Bull Market fantasy to discuss strategy for this first of its kind contest. Watch the interview in the attached video and find out Chestnut's strategy for the Halloween Candy Bowl.

Are you a DFS player or sports bettor? If so, SI Fantasy PRO has you covered for every sport. Whether it's NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MMA, or the PGA Tour, our staff of gambling analysts and DFS professionals (and our NFL lineup optimizer) will help you beat the book and take home some major prizes in DFS tournaments. And EVERY SPORT is included. Become a member of SI Fantasy Pro today

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).21+. NJ/IN/WV/PA/IA/CO/IL only. Odds may vary. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information. Opinions expressed are solely my own and do not express the views or opinions of the company or SI,TheStreet,BMF