TheStreet
HomeAsk CramerFootball
Search

Joey Chestnut Talks Strategy for Halloween Candy Bowl

Bill Enright

The number one ranked competitive eater in the world joined Jim Cramer and Bill Enright to talk about the first ever Halloween Candy Bowl

1st Annual DraftKings Halloween Candy Bowl

The top six competitive eaters in the world travel to Las Vegas to participate in the first-ever DraftKings Halloween Candy Bowl. The six-minute contest features a pound of each of the following candy; candy corn, Kit-Kats, M&Ms, Milky Ways, Snickers, and Mini Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.

The contest is being streamed on DraftKings YouTube channel. Fans can watch the live eating competition on Saturday, October 31st, at 7:30 pm (est). Fans can also participate in a FREE pool that includes over $10,000 in prizes. 

Enter the FREE pool here.

The contestants include:

1. Joey Chestnut

2. Geoffrey Esper

3. Darron Breeden

4. Matt Stonie

5. Miki Sudo

6. Nick Wehry

The No. 1 competitive eater in the world, Joey Chestnut, joined Jim Cramer and Bill Enright on Bull Market fantasy to discuss strategy for this first of its kind contest. Watch the interview in the attached video and find out Chestnut's strategy for the Halloween Candy Bowl.

joeychestnut

Are you a DFS player or sports bettor? If so, SI Fantasy PRO has you covered for every sport. Whether it's NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MMA, or the PGA Tour, our staff of gambling analysts and DFS professionals (and our NFL lineup optimizer) will help you beat the book and take home some major prizes in DFS tournaments. And EVERY SPORT is included. Become a member of SI Fantasy Pro today

join the club

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).21+. NJ/IN/WV/PA/IA/CO/IL only. Odds may vary. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information. Opinions expressed are solely my own and do not express the views or opinions of the company or SI,TheStreet,BMF

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Trey Wingo Joins Jim Cramer to Talk All Things Football

The 2020 NFL season is unlike any we have seen before and ESPN's Trey Wingo joined Jim Cramer to break it all down.

Bill Enright

Week 8 Fantasy Football, DFS, and Betting Preview

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright discuss Week 8 in the NFL and what fantasy football players and NFL bettors need to know to win.

Bill Enright

Jim Cramer Reveals Prop Bet Lock for Falcons, Panthers Thursday Night Match-Up

AFC South battle on Thursday Night Football between Atlanta and Carolina. Jim Cramer and Bill Enright highlight the best bets and insight for fantasy football lineups.

Bill Enright

Tyler Lockett and Davante Adams Dominate in Week 7 DraftKings Lineups

The Seahawks and Packers wide receivers led all players in fantasy points during an exciting Week 7 in the NFL.

Bill Enright

NFL Week 8 Betting Trends: Shifts in the Odds and Lines

The latest news, injuries, and betting action in the NFL is causing a major fluctuation in the spread for a few games in Week 8.

Bill Enright

Baker Mayfield, Zach Moss, La'Mical Perine Top Jim Cramer's Waiver Wire Adds for Week 8

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright reveal the players to add to your fantasy football team heading into Week 8

Bill Enright

Week 7 DFS Lineup Review and Week 8 Waiver Wire

Jim Cramer gets a win in his season long league but misses out on cashing in his Draftkings Contest.

Bill Enright

Fantasy Football Draft Recap: Cramer's Shocking Revelation About Drafting His Beloved Eagles

Fantasy Football season is upon us and Jim Cramer completed his fantasy draft from TheStreet HQ. Our team of analysts graded Jim's picks.

Bill Enright

by

SteveHogg

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross discuss the similarities between the Stock Market and the world of Football.

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross discuss the similarities between the Stock Market and the world of Football.

Katherine Ross

by

checmate

Jim Cramer Gets His Guy: Takes Carson Wentz In The 7th Round, But Was It Too Early?

"Wait On Your Quarterback" that's what we preach here at Bull Market Fantasy so we were a bit surprised to see Jim Cramer take Carson Wentz in the 7th Round.

Bill Enright

by

jomM092