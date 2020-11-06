Jim Cramer's DraftKings Game Stacks: Week 9

Looking at the games with the highest Over/Under of the week, Jim Cramer and Bill Enright reveal their best DFS game stacks.

Week 9 High Scoring Games

Every week we use guidance from DraftKings Sportsbook when it comes to setting our fantasy football lineups. Games with high point totals (Over/Under) means more scoring, which in turn means more fantasy points for your players.

In Week 9 there are six games with an Over/Under above 50 points. Those games include:

Panthers vs. Chiefs: 52.5

Seahawks vs. Bills: 55

Texans vs. Jaguars: 50.5

Broncos vs. Falcons: 50

Raiders vs. Chargers: 52

Saints vs. Buccaneers: 51

Week 9 Game DraftKings Stacks

With the DraftKings Over/Under in mind, Jim Cramer and Bill Enright alert fantasy football managers to gravitate toward using players in those above-mentioned games to maximize fantasy football lineups, especially when it comes to their DraftKings Game Stacks. This is especially useful when on the fence or deciding between two players. If Player A is playing in a game with an O/U of 41 and Player B is playing in a game with an O/U of 52, then the Sportsbook is telling us they are expecting more points in Player B's game and thus Player B has a higher likelihood of getting more yards, touchdowns, and thus more fantasy points.

Panthers vs. Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were in the game stack last week for the million dollar lineup. Going back to the well with the Chiefs playmakers again.

Mahomes is the highest priced QB but if going with a game stack, have to use him at $8,100. Pair him up with either Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, probably can’t do both because I want Clyde Edwards Helaire in this lineup too. So let’s go with Hill at 7,100. Edwards Helaire is actually at a discount at 6,100. Now you can use Christian McCaffrey at 8,500 he’s the highest priced running back this week. But that’s 29,800. Super expensive. If you want to swap out McCaffrey and put in DJ Moore at 5,600 your total is 26,900. Can see here that leaves you with 23,100 for five players so an average of about 4,600.

Seahawks vs. Bills

Most people will be on Russell Wilson at $7,600 so instead I’m going Josh Allen at $7,000. That extra $600 will come in handy because DK Metcalf is 7,800 and Stefan Diggs is 7,400. That's the 2nd and 3rd highest priced receivers for the week. And then for my fourth player, I’m taking Cole Beasley at $5,400. That’s $27,600. Very Very pricey but we saw it work out last week but will force people to go dumpster diving for sub 4,000 players.

Raiders vs. Chargers

Instantly putting Justin Herbert in a lot of my lineups at $6,800. 13 TDs in his last four games. He’s playing great. Have to pair him up with Keenan Allen at 7k. Then Raiders tight end Darren waller who is the 2nd highest priced tight end of the week at 5,800. This fourth player in this game is crucial. Can go Mike Williams at 5,100 coming off a 21 point game or Justin Jackson at 4,900. Either way it's heavy on the Chargers.

