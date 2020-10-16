TheStreet
HomeAsk CramerFootball
Search

Jim Cramer's Week 6 DraftKings Game Stacks: Pairing Up Players in High Scoring  Affairs

Bill Enright

Using the Over/Under is one of the key research tools when setting lineups in fantasy football match-ups and DFS game stacks.

Week 6 High Scoring Affairs

As we prepare for Week 6, fantasy football and DFS players are setting their lineups for the first time this year.

Every week we use guidance from DraftKings Sportsbook when it comes to setting our fantasy football lineups. Games with high point totals (Over/Unders) means more scoring, which in turn means more fantasy points for your players.

In Week 6 there's EIGHT games with a higher than average Over/Under. Those games include:

  • Browns vs. Steelers: O/U 51
  • Falcons vs. Vikings: O/U 54.5
  • Lions vs. Jaguars: O/U 54.5
  • Titans vs. Texans: O/U 53.5
  • Packers vs. Buccaneers: O/U 54
  • Rams vs. 49ers: O/U 51
  • Chiefs vs. Bills: O/U 57.5
  • Cardinals vs. Cowboys: O/U 54.5

With the DraftKings Over/Under in mind, Jim Cramer and Bill Enright alert fantasy football managers to gravitate toward using players in those above-mentioned games to maximize fantasy football lineups, especially when it comes to their DraftKings Game Stacks. This is especially useful when on the fence or deciding between two players. If Player A is playing in a game with an O/U of 41 and Player B is playing in a game with an O/U of 52, then the Sportsbook is telling us they are expecting more points in Player B's game and thus Player B has a higher likelihood of getting more yards, touchdowns, and thus more fantasy points.

derrick henry ryan tannehill

Week 6 DFS Game Stacks

Titans vs. Texans: NFL fans are over-looking how good the Titans are. Start with Ryan Tannehill, pair him up with AJ Brown, Jonnu Smith and then take a flier on Randall Cobb. That’s my CHEAP game stack of the week at just $21,100 for four guys. 

Lions vs. Jaguars: Slightly more expensive than the Titans/Texans but not by much and won’t get a lot of attention from the National Media and that’s the Lions and Jaguars. Matthew Stafford paired up with Kenny Golladay, TJ Hockenson, and then Laviska Shenault. That will cost $23,000.

Packers vs. Buccaneers: Two options for stacks from this game, Bucs side. Tom Brady, cheap at tight end with Cameron Brate, paying up for a wide receiver in Davante Adams and then Ronald Jones. That costs 24,000. Could also go heavy on Packers with Rodgers, Adams, Aaron Jones and then Brate but that would cost $26,600. 

New to gambling? Check out our Gambling 101 Series which explains more about the Over/Under.

join the club

Are you a DFS player or sports bettor?

If so, SI Fantasy PRO has you covered for every sport. Whether it's NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MMA, or the PGA Tour, our staff of gambling analysts and DFS professionals (and our NFL lineup optimizer) will help you beat the book and take home some major prizes in DFS tournaments. And EVERY SPORT is included. Become a member of SI Fantasy Pro today!

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).

21+. NJ/IN/WV/PA/IA/CO/IL only. Odds may vary. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information. Opinions expressed are solely my own and do not express the views or opinions of the company or SI,TheStreet,BMF

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Week 6: Fantasy Football and Gambling Preview

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright highlight everything you need to know to win your fantasy football matchups, DFS contests and wagers for Week 6 in the NFL.

Bill Enright

NFL Week 6 Betting Trends: Shifts in the Odds and Lines

The latest news, injuries, and betting action in the NFL is causing a major fluctuation in the spread for a few games in Week 6.

Bill Enright

Week 6 Waiver Wire: Dak Prescott Replacements and Bye Week Streamers

Fantasy football players need to flock to the waiver and get their hands on these emerging prospects.

Bill Enright

Week 6 Waiver Wire and DFS Lineup Review

Dak Prescott is out for the year, players are emerging on the waiver wire, and DraftKings handed out a million dollars

Bill Enright

Week 5 DraftKings Fantasy Football Millionaire Roster Breakdown

Jim Cramer takes his proven investment strategies and applies them to cash games and GPP on DraftKings. Here's his breakdown from a winning lineup in Week 5.

Bill Enright

Fantasy Football Draft Recap: Cramer's Shocking Revelation About Drafting His Beloved Eagles

Fantasy Football season is upon us and Jim Cramer completed his fantasy draft from TheStreet HQ. Our team of analysts graded Jim's picks.

Bill Enright

by

fastfluency

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross discuss the similarities between the Stock Market and the world of Football.

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross discuss the similarities between the Stock Market and the world of Football.

Katherine Ross

by

Stevemark

Jim Cramer Gets His Guy: Takes Carson Wentz In The 7th Round, But Was It Too Early?

"Wait On Your Quarterback" that's what we preach here at Bull Market Fantasy so we were a bit surprised to see Jim Cramer take Carson Wentz in the 7th Round.

Bill Enright

by

jomM092

3 Commandments For Every Fantasy Football Draft

Every fantasy football player must follow these three commandments from Jim Kramer and Bill Enright if they want to win their Fantasy league.

Bill Enright

by

SteveHogg

Jim Cramer Combines Fantasy Football With Charitable Donations For 2020 NFL Season

The Wall Street legend is combining two of his biggest passions, nope not stocks, Charity and Fantasy Football!

Bill Enright