Jim Cramer's Week 6 DraftKings Game Stacks: Pairing Up Players in High Scoring  Affairs

Using the Over/Under is one of the key research tools when setting lineups in fantasy football match-ups and DFS game stacks.

Week 6 High Scoring Affairs

As we prepare for Week 6, fantasy football and DFS players are setting their lineups for the first time this year.

Every week we use guidance from DraftKings Sportsbook when it comes to setting our fantasy football lineups. Games with high point totals (Over/Unders) means more scoring, which in turn means more fantasy points for your players.

In Week 6 there's EIGHT games with a higher than average Over/Under. Those games include:

Browns vs. Steelers: O/U 51

Falcons vs. Vikings: O/U 54.5

Lions vs. Jaguars: O/U 54.5

Titans vs. Texans: O/U 53.5

Packers vs. Buccaneers: O/U 54

Rams vs. 49ers: O/U 51

Chiefs vs. Bills: O/U 57.5

Cardinals vs. Cowboys: O/U 54.5

With the DraftKings Over/Under in mind, Jim Cramer and Bill Enright alert fantasy football managers to gravitate toward using players in those above-mentioned games to maximize fantasy football lineups, especially when it comes to their DraftKings Game Stacks. This is especially useful when on the fence or deciding between two players. If Player A is playing in a game with an O/U of 41 and Player B is playing in a game with an O/U of 52, then the Sportsbook is telling us they are expecting more points in Player B's game and thus Player B has a higher likelihood of getting more yards, touchdowns, and thus more fantasy points.

Week 6 DFS Game Stacks

Titans vs. Texans: NFL fans are over-looking how good the Titans are. Start with Ryan Tannehill, pair him up with AJ Brown, Jonnu Smith and then take a flier on Randall Cobb. That’s my CHEAP game stack of the week at just $21,100 for four guys.

Lions vs. Jaguars: Slightly more expensive than the Titans/Texans but not by much and won’t get a lot of attention from the National Media and that’s the Lions and Jaguars. Matthew Stafford paired up with Kenny Golladay, TJ Hockenson, and then Laviska Shenault. That will cost $23,000.

Packers vs. Buccaneers: Two options for stacks from this game, Bucs side. Tom Brady, cheap at tight end with Cameron Brate, paying up for a wide receiver in Davante Adams and then Ronald Jones. That costs 24,000. Could also go heavy on Packers with Rodgers, Adams, Aaron Jones and then Brate but that would cost $26,600.

New to gambling? Check out our Gambling 101 Series which explains more about the Over/Under.

Are you a DFS player or sports bettor?

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).

21+. NJ/IN/WV/PA/IA/CO/IL only. Odds may vary. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information. Opinions expressed are solely my own and do not express the views or opinions of the company or SI,TheStreet,BMF