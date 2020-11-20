TheStreet
HomeAsk CramerFootball
Search

DraftKings Week 11: Jim Cramer Reveals Best Game Stacks and High Scoring Matchups

Bill Enright

Looking at the games with the highest Over/Under of the week, Jim Cramer and Bill Enright reveal their best DFS game stacks.

Week 11 High Scoring Games

Every week we use guidance from DraftKings Sportsbook when it comes to setting our fantasy football lineups. Games with high point totals (Over/Under) means more scoring, which in turn means more fantasy points for your players.

In Week 11 there are just three games with an Over/Under above 50 points. That's a BIG decrease from the last few weeks where we've seen six or seven games with O/U above 50. The games for Week 11 include:

Falcons vs. Saints : O/U 50

Packers vs. Colts O/U 51

Chiefs vs. Raiders: O/U 57

Week 11 Game DraftKings Stacks

With the DraftKings Over/Under in mind, Jim Cramer and Bill Enright alert fantasy football managers to gravitate toward using players in those above-mentioned games to maximize fantasy football lineups, especially when it comes to their DraftKings Game Stacks. This is especially useful when on the fence or deciding between two players. If Player A is playing in a game with an O/U of 41 and Player B is playing in a game with an O/U of 52, then the Sportsbook is telling us they are expecting more points in Player B's game and thus Player B has a higher likelihood of getting more yards, touchdowns, and thus more fantasy points. 

Since the Chiefs and Raiders are playing on Sunday Night, players in that game are not available in DK's main slate. 

Falcons vs. Saints

Alvin-Kamara-OVER-UNDER

Falcons and Saints with an Over/Under of 50. Now we know Drew Brees is out and at first it seemed Jameis Winston was going to start in his place. Instead we now learned Taysom Hill is going to start under-center for New Orleans. Matt Ryan is only $6,300.  Of course we need Michael Thomas at $7,300 and Alvin Kamara at $9,200 in our lineups. This is going to be expensive but have to use these studs and then pay down elsewhere. Final player is Calvin Ridley at $7,000. Julio Jones is $500 more expensive so using the cheaper of the two Falcons receivers. 

*Not Jameis Winston was the presumed starter when we recorded this video. If you want to use Taysom Hill at QB, he will cost just $4,800. That's the cheapest starting QB on record. 

Packers vs. Colts

Devante-Adams-OVER-UNDER (1)

I’m a bit surprised that the Packers and Colts have a 51.5 Over/Under because the Colts defense is so good. I can’t use Philip Rivers instead of Aaron Rodgers. So Rodgers costing us $7,000. Then have to use Rodgers top option in Davante Adams at $8,600. Michael Pittman Jr. had his coming out party last week but the price didn’t chang much on DraftKings so we’re saving some money with Pittman at $4,500. And then also adding in Nyheim Hines at 5,200. Packers run defense is brutal so not only am I expecting Hines to have a big day catching the ball but he can still contribute big stats in the rushing game as well. That stack is about 4k less than the Falcons and Saints with a total price of $25,300.

Ready to play against Jim Cramer? Check out the Triple C: Cramer's Cash Contest and play against the Wall Street legend in Week 11.

Are you a DFS player or sports bettor?

If so, SI Fantasy PRO has you covered for every sport. Whether it's NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MMA, or the PGA Tour, our staff of gambling analysts and DFS professionals (and our NFL lineup optimizer) will help you beat the book and take home some major prizes in DFS tournaments. And EVERY SPORT is included. Become a member of SI Fantasy Pro today!

join the club

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).

21+. NJ/IN/WV/PA/IA/CO/IL only. Odds may vary. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information. Opinions expressed are solely my own and do not express the views or opinions of the company or SI,TheStreet,BMF

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Fantasy Football Week 11: Jim Cramer's Lineup Lightning Round

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright identify the players to start or sit in your Week 11 fantasy football lineups.

Bill Enright

Week 11 Fantasy Football, DFS and Betting Preview

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright discuss Week 11 in the NFL and what fantasy football players and NFL bettors need to know to win.

Bill Enright

Jim Cramer Reveals Player Prop for Cardinals and Seahawks Week 11 Thursday Night Battle

NFC West match-up with the Cardinals and Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. Jim Cramer and Bill Enright highlight the best bets and fantasy insight for the primetime action.

Bill Enright

Jim Cramer Reviews DraftKings Fantasy Football Millionaire Week 10 Lineup

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright identify the strategy behind the million-dollar winning lineup and highlight the key learning lessons to apply in Week 11.

Bill Enright

Jim Cramer Reveals the Best Fantasy Football Pickups from Week 11 Waiver Wire

Fantasy football players need to attack the waiver and get their hands on these emerging prospects before the start of Week 11.

Bill Enright

NFL Week 10 Recap and Week 11 Preview

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright review the action from Week 10 and prepare fantasy football players and sports bettors for Week 11.

Bill Enright

Fantasy Football Draft Recap: Cramer's Shocking Revelation About Drafting His Beloved Eagles

Fantasy Football season is upon us and Jim Cramer completed his fantasy draft from TheStreet HQ. Our team of analysts graded Jim's picks.

Bill Enright

by

saadsalman37

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross discuss the similarities between the Stock Market and the world of Football.

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross discuss the similarities between the Stock Market and the world of Football.

Katherine Ross

by

checmate

Jim Cramer Gets His Guy: Takes Carson Wentz In The 7th Round, But Was It Too Early?

"Wait On Your Quarterback" that's what we preach here at Bull Market Fantasy so we were a bit surprised to see Jim Cramer take Carson Wentz in the 7th Round.

Bill Enright

by

alrehab

3 Commandments For Every Fantasy Football Draft

Every fantasy football player must follow these three commandments from Jim Kramer and Bill Enright if they want to win their Fantasy league.

Bill Enright

by

aricjoshua