DraftKings Week 11: Jim Cramer Reveals Best Game Stacks and High Scoring Matchups

Looking at the games with the highest Over/Under of the week, Jim Cramer and Bill Enright reveal their best DFS game stacks.

Week 11 High Scoring Games

Every week we use guidance from DraftKings Sportsbook when it comes to setting our fantasy football lineups. Games with high point totals (Over/Under) means more scoring, which in turn means more fantasy points for your players.

In Week 11 there are just three games with an Over/Under above 50 points. That's a BIG decrease from the last few weeks where we've seen six or seven games with O/U above 50. The games for Week 11 include:

Falcons vs. Saints : O/U 50

Packers vs. Colts O/U 51

Chiefs vs. Raiders: O/U 57

Week 11 Game DraftKings Stacks

With the DraftKings Over/Under in mind, Jim Cramer and Bill Enright alert fantasy football managers to gravitate toward using players in those above-mentioned games to maximize fantasy football lineups, especially when it comes to their DraftKings Game Stacks. This is especially useful when on the fence or deciding between two players. If Player A is playing in a game with an O/U of 41 and Player B is playing in a game with an O/U of 52, then the Sportsbook is telling us they are expecting more points in Player B's game and thus Player B has a higher likelihood of getting more yards, touchdowns, and thus more fantasy points.

Since the Chiefs and Raiders are playing on Sunday Night, players in that game are not available in DK's main slate.

Falcons vs. Saints

Falcons and Saints with an Over/Under of 50. Now we know Drew Brees is out and at first it seemed Jameis Winston was going to start in his place. Instead we now learned Taysom Hill is going to start under-center for New Orleans. Matt Ryan is only $6,300. Of course we need Michael Thomas at $7,300 and Alvin Kamara at $9,200 in our lineups. This is going to be expensive but have to use these studs and then pay down elsewhere. Final player is Calvin Ridley at $7,000. Julio Jones is $500 more expensive so using the cheaper of the two Falcons receivers.

*Not Jameis Winston was the presumed starter when we recorded this video. If you want to use Taysom Hill at QB, he will cost just $4,800. That's the cheapest starting QB on record.

Packers vs. Colts

I’m a bit surprised that the Packers and Colts have a 51.5 Over/Under because the Colts defense is so good. I can’t use Philip Rivers instead of Aaron Rodgers. So Rodgers costing us $7,000. Then have to use Rodgers top option in Davante Adams at $8,600. Michael Pittman Jr. had his coming out party last week but the price didn’t chang much on DraftKings so we’re saving some money with Pittman at $4,500. And then also adding in Nyheim Hines at 5,200. Packers run defense is brutal so not only am I expecting Hines to have a big day catching the ball but he can still contribute big stats in the rushing game as well. That stack is about 4k less than the Falcons and Saints with a total price of $25,300.

