Jim Cramer's DraftKings Week 7 Cash Games Strategy: Put Aaron Jones and Tyreek Hill in Lineups

Bill Enright

The Packers running back and Chiefs wide receiver are a great foundation to building cash game lineups.

Week 7 DraftKings: Growth, Value, Too Crowded

Every week on Bull Market Fantasy's Thursday episode, Jim Cramer and Bill Enright highlight three players to use or fade in DraftKings' cash game contests. Taking Jim's approach to smart, strategic investments and building a solid portfolio comes in handy when building your DFS cash game lineup. Think of your lineup like a portfolio where you invest in a player based on their performance, just like you would invest in a stock.

You can play against Jim Cramer in Week 7. Join the Triple C: Cramer's Cash Contest.

Stud=Growth Play. Solid=Value Play. Fade=Too Crowded.

GROWTH-PLAYER-CGB

Week 7 Growth Player=Aaron Jones

Our growth player for Week 7 is Aaron Jones. He’s $7,200. AVERAGING 23.6 POINTS PER GAME. The Texans just got demolished by Derrick henry who scored 43.4 points against them. And look at his pricing chart. Same thing we identified last week with Henry. 

Aaron-Jones-CHART

His price peaked in Week 3 at $7,800. came down a bit to 7,300, back up to 7,600, and now back down to 7,200 which is just 4.3% more than his season-low which was back in Week 1. Jones is going to go wild in Week 7. Get him in your cash game lineups!.

VALUE-CGB

Week 7 Value Player=Tyreek Hill

I was shocked to see how much Tyreek Hill price has fallen. He’s the 13th highest priced wide receiver, he’s usually in the Top 5.. Priced at only $6,400. This is the definition of value. He’s averaging 16.5 fantasy points per game. He only scored five points in Week 6, think the public will shy away from him after a down game. Last year against Denver he scored three touchdowns for a combined 141 yards in two games. 

Tyreek-Hill-CHART

He started the year as one of the highest-priced wide receivers at $7,900. Look how much he’s come down. $6,400 is a discount on a stud player like I’ve never seen before!

TOO-CROWDED-CGB

Week 7 Too Crowded=Derrick Henry

Our too crowded player is Derrick Henry. He was KING Henry last week for us as we named him our growth player and wow did he perform. 212 yards, two touchdowns, two catches for 52 yards, that amounted to 43.4 points. But this week, everyone will be riding on the Titans running back and that’s when we stay away. He’s far too hot right now. Everyone sees the highlights all week and the stiff arms and the long runs and the two scores. And they all pile him into their lineups. He’s $7,500 which is a bump up from last week. But he’ll be too crowded so we are staying away.

