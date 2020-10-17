TheStreet
DraftKings Week 6 Cash Games: Put Derrick Henry and Jamison Crowder in Lineups

Bill Enright

The Titans running back and Jets wide receiver are a great foundation to building cash game lineups.

Week 3 DraftKings: Growth, Value, Too Crowded

Every week on Bull Market Fantasy's Thursday episode, Jim Cramer and Bill Enright highlight three players to use or fade in DraftKings' cash game contests. Taking Jim's approach to smart, strategic investments and building a solid portfolio comes in handy when building your DFS cash game lineup. Think of your lineup like a portfolio where you invest in a player based on their performance, just like you would invest in a stock.

You can play against Jim Cramer in Week 6. Join the Triple C: Cramer's Cash Contest.

Stud=Growth Play. Solid=Value Play. Fade=Too Crowded.

Screen Shot 2020-10-17 at 3.35.32 PM

Week 6 Growth Player: Derrick Henry

Growth player for Week 6 is Derrick Henry. One of the most consistent running backs in all of fantasy. Has a cake match-up against the Texans who allow the 6th most points to running backs. Henry is averaging 19.2 fantasy points per game. 

Derrick-Henry--CHART

Take a look at his pricing over the first 5 weeks. $7,500, $7,900, $7,800, $6,800 now creeping back up to his high but still room to grow so buying at a discount.

Screen Shot 2020-10-17 at 3.35.13 PM

Week 6 Value Player: Jamison Crowder

Jamison Crowder is our value play for Week 6. He missed two games with an injury. But the three games he’s played he’s scored 27, 20 and 28 points. He’s a LOCK for 7-8 catches every week. Went over 100 yards in all three games, scored twice on the year. Crowder is the ONLY Jets playing worth having in fantasy and at $6,100 on DraftKings he’s a great value buy because you know he’ll produce elite stats despite the inexpensive price.

Screen Shot 2020-10-17 at 3.35.24 PM

Week 6 Too Crowded: Adam Thielen

Originally I was going to say Alexander Mattison. Everyone knows Dalvin Cook is not playing this week and Mattisson shined with Cook out in the second half of Week 5. But DraftKings had to delay their pricing release because there was a game on Tuesday in Week 5 which gave them time to adjust the pricing on a guy like Cook who normally would ahve been around $5,200. So instead of Mattison I’ll take another player on th Vikings in Adam Thielen. He’s priced as a Top 3 wide receiver this week. Everyone is going to see the green match-up against the Falcons defense. Way too many people will have him on their roster for my liking so I’m fading the Minnesota receiver.

join the club

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross discuss the similarities between the Stock Market and the world of Football.

