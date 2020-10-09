DraftKings Week 5 Cash Games: Amari Cooper and Jonathan Taylor Should be in Lineups

Which players should be in DraftKings 50/50 lineups for Week 5? Jim Cramer and Bill Enright say to start with the Cowboys and Colts top playmakers.

Week 5 DraftKings: Growth, Value, Too Crowded

Every week on Bull Market Fantasy's Thursday episode, Jim Cramer and Bill Enright highlight two players to use and one to fade in DraftKings' cash game contests. Taking Jim's approach to smart, strategic investments and building a solid portfolio comes in handy when building your DFS lineup. Think of your lineup like a portfolio where you invest in a player based on their performance, just like you would invest in a stock.

Stud=Growth Play. Solid=Value Play. Fade=Too Crowded.

Week 5 Growth Player: Amari Cooper

Growth Guy for Week 5 is none other than Amari Cooper. Season-long players, look at the top of the highest-scoring wide receiver and it’s not Tyreek Hill or Michael Thomas, Davante Adams or Julio Jones who have all been hurt. It’s Amari Cooper right at the top. The Cowboys receiver is priced right at $7,400, third-highest receiver on the board. Two out of four games he’s gone over 100 yards, hasn’t had less than 80 yards in a game. Absolute target hog with 54 on the year for an average of 12 per game. Double-digit receptions in two out of four and his lowest catch total is six on the year. Last year against the Giants, Cooper had two games of over 20 points in the PPR format. Four catches for 80 and a score and then 6 catches for 106 and a TD. He’s been incredible this year and destroyed the Giants last year. He’ll do the same in Week 5.

Week 5 Value Player: Jonathan Taylor

Value for Week 5 is Jonathan Taylor vs. the Browns. Very middle of the road match-up. He’s averaging 14.5 fantasy points per game. But look at the chart of his salary.

Start off Week 1 at 5,700, shut up to 7,000 in Week 3. Came down a bit at 6,760 and now settles in at 6,200 for Week 5. Great value price tag on a running back that is heavily involved in his team’s offensive production. He’s out snapping Nyheim Hines 33 to 23 on a per game basis. When he’s on the field he touches the ball 56% of the time. Cols have a great defense and they’ll look to control the clock, win the field position game with Taylor leading the way.

Week 5 Too Crowded: Kareem Hunt

Kareem Hunt is still fine for season long. But in DFS, Kareem Hunt is way too chalky for this week. With Nick Chubb out, every amateur DFS player and their mother will have Hunt in their lineups this week. He’s only $6,500 which is fairly inexpensive but remember we want to create separation from our lineups compared to the masses and the masses will be all over Hunt this week as Cleveland takes on the Colts.

Good luck and stay tuned for more player props and best bets for Week 5 on our Sunday Show which airs at 11:30 am (est) on Jim Cramer's Facebook page.

Are you a DFS player or sports bettor? If so, SI Fantasy PRO has you covered for every sport. Whether it's NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MMA, or the PGA Tour, our staff of gambling analysts and DFS professionals (and our NFL lineup optimizer) will help you beat the book and take home some major prizes in DFS tournaments. And EVERY SPORT is included. Become a member of SI Fantasy Pro today!

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).

21+. NJ/IN/WV/PA/IA/CO/IL only. Odds may vary. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.