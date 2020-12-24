DraftKings Game Stacks Week 16's Sunday Millionaire Maker

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright reveal their DFS strategy for Sunday's Fantasy Football Millionaire Maker on DraftKings.

Week 16 DFS Strategy

DraftKings is rolling out two Fantasy Football Millionaire Maker contests in Week 16. One for the three-game slate on Saturday and then another for Sunday's action. In the attached video, Jim Cramer and Bill Enright went through their lineup building strategy for the Sunday Slate.

There’s just one game on Sunday with an Over/Under of more than 50 points and that’s the Falcons and the Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes and his weapons and Calvin Ridley are going to be very over-bought. Whenever there's an over-bought situation in DFS, we tend to fade those options, the same way Jim and his team from Action Alerts Plus do with a certain stock sector. It's a way to separate our lineup from the masses and give us an advantage for climbing the leaderboard.

Instead of buying into the over-bought market with Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, and Travis Kelce, let’s take a look at Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts at $7,000. And if we go with an Eagles stack, Greg Ward is only $4,000 and Dallas Goedert is $3,600. That's a very inexpensive trio with plenty of upside.

For running back if we use one back at less than $6,000 we can really get some higher quality receivers and a stud running back for the flex. So with Clyde Edwards Helaire out Le’Veon Bell at $5,800 is a great price and gives us some exposure to the Chiefs without having to fight with the over-bought players like Kelce and Hill. Then the stud in David Montgomery at $7,700 is our top pick for running back. Only Dalvin Cook and Derrick Henry have more points than him the last three weeks. He has a great match-up against the Jaguars and we’d still have plenty of dough left for some receivers.

Cramer's Cash Contest

Enter Jim Cramer's Week 16 DraftKings contest. It's $5 to enter and only the first 1,000 people can enter. THis contest fills up fast, so be sure to get in on the action for a chance to win cash prizes and bragging rights if you beat Jim's lineup.

