Jim Cramer Reveals Strategy to his Winning DraftKings Lineup From Week 6

Jim Cramer cashed in on his DFS lineup for Week 6 and is sharing some of his secrets to constructing a winning lineup.

DFS/Gambling 101: What is Game Script

Game script, game flow, there are a few different names for it. But it essentially refers to how the game will unfold. We look at the Over/Under every week and identify the games with the highest projected point total. That usually tells us it will be a high scoring game with a lot of touchdowns from both teams, a back and forth game. But we can also look at the spread and that helps us identify the flow of the game too.

In Week 6, Jim added Myles Gaskin to his DFS lineup and we used him in our player prop. Here's why...

The Dolphins were 9.5 point favorites. That's a lot of points. Jets haven’t been able to stop anyone. So when you see a big favorite like that, the expected game script is to have a two-score lead throughout the game which means a lot of rushing, a lot of clock management, and a battle of field position. When a running back is on a team with such a big spread, we are expecting the opposite of garbage time. We’re expecting a lot of rushing attempts, especially in the 2nd half. That’s exactly what we saw with Gaskin. 91 yards on the ground his best of the season, plus 35 yards through the air. That’s 126 total yards. he didn't just go over the 82.5 on the prop, he went WAY over.

And then we used that same analysis and applied it filling one of the running back spots on the Ski Daddies DraftKings lineup. Also had Derrick Henry who was the highest-scoring player of the week and we named him our Growth Player on last Thursday's episode.

In Week 6, Cramer finished in 189th place out of 1,000 people. His lineup won $10 which he is donating to charity, this week's charity is a great foundation that supports research for Breast Cancer.

DraftKings Fantasy Football Millionaire Winner: Week 7

256 points!!! This lineup by “Wacky Uncle” won a MILLION DOLLARS on Sunday!

We see a BIG game stack with one of the highest-scoring games of the week that we alerted on our Thursday episode; Vikings and Falcons. Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, Justin Jefferson, Hayden Hurst…4 of those four came at less than 10 % ownership with Jefferson at 13%. Based on how poorly both of these teams were playing, the public stayed away from these playmakers despite being one of the highest projected point totals of the week.

Are you a DFS player or sports bettor?

