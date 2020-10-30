Jim Cramer's DraftKings Game Stacks: Week 8

Looking at the games with the highest Over/Under of the week, Jim Cramer and Bill Enright reveal their best DFS game stacks.

Week 8 High Scoring Games

Every week we use guidance from DraftKings Sportsbook when it comes to setting our fantasy football lineups. Games with high point totals (Over/Under) means more scoring, which in turn means more fantasy points for your players.

In Week 8 there are five games with an Over/Under above 50 points (two less than Week 7). Those games include:

Vikings and Packers at 51.5

Titans and Bengals at 53.5

Raiders and Browns at 51.5

Colts and Lions at 50

Seahawks and 49ers at 54

Week 8 Game DraftKings Stacks

With the DraftKings Over/Under in mind, Jim Cramer and Bill Enright alert fantasy football managers to gravitate toward using players in those above-mentioned games to maximize fantasy football lineups, especially when it comes to their DraftKings Game Stacks. This is especially useful when on the fence or deciding between two players. If Player A is playing in a game with an O/U of 41 and Player B is playing in a game with an O/U of 52, then the Sportsbook is telling us they are expecting more points in Player B's game and thus Player B has a higher likelihood of getting more yards, touchdowns, and thus more fantasy points.

Titans and Bengals Stack

Joe Burrow has five games of over 300 yards this year, that’s one less than Andrew Luck who has the record for a rookie QB with six. Burrow is $600 less than Ryan Tannehill. I’m going with Burrow at 6,200, AJ Brown at $6,900, Tee Higgins at 5,600 and paying up for Derrick Henry at $8,000. That’s 26,700.

Packers and Vikings Stack

Few different ways you can go with this game and I think it will be pretty popular especially seeing what Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams did last week. Rodgers at $7,600, Jamaal Williams at $6,100, Davante Adams at $8,800, and Justin Jefferson at $6,500. That stack will cost ya $29,000 which is SUPER expensive. Would only leave you with $21,000 for five players.

Raiders vs. Browns Stack

Taking a different approach with this stack. Instead of focusing on the receivers. I’m going with two running backs in Kareem hunt at $6,900 and Josh Jacobs at $6,200. Baker Mayfield is cheap at $6,100 and Derek Carr is even cheaper at $5,500. I’ll roll with Carr here and save the $600. Since I’m going with Carr at QB have to get his top target and that’s tight end Darren waller at $5,600. This is the cheapest stack of the day at $24,200.That stack laves you with about 5k for your remaining players.

Seahawks vs. 49ers Stack

As much as I would like to use Jimmy G for only $5,400, I’m taking the chalk and going Wilson with his $7,800 salary which is the 2nd highest price for a QB this week. DK Metcalf and Tyler Locket are the 2nd and 5th highest priced receivers. So I’m only taking one of them. Lock in Lockett at $7,100. Then instead of another receiver, I’ll go George Kittle as the highest priced tight end at $7k. Those three players cost $21,900. Now if I want to add a fourth option I’ll take JaMycal Hasty assuming Tevin Coleman doesn’t come back. Hasty is $5k. That’s a four-man stack of $26,900. Only $200 more than the Titans and Bengals, a few grand less than the Packers and Vikings.

