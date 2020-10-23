TheStreet
Jim Cramer's DraftKings Game Stacks: Week 7

Bill Enright

Looking at the games with the highest Over/Under of the week, Jim Cramer and Bill Enright reveal their best DFS fame stacks.

Week 7 High Scoring Games

As we prepare for Week 7, fantasy football and DFS players are setting their lineups for the first time this year.

Every week we use guidance from DraftKings Sportsbook when it comes to setting our fantasy football lineups. Games with high point totals (Over/Unders) means more scoring, which in turn means more fantasy points for your players.

In Week 7 there are eight games with an Over/Under above 50 points. Those games include:

Browns and Bengals are at 50

Packers and Texans at 57

Steelers and Titans at 50.5

Panthers and Saints at 51

Lions and Falcons at 55.5

Seahawks and Cardinals at 56 

 Bucs and Raiders at 52.

Week 7 Game DraftKings Stacks

With the DraftKings Over/Under in mind, Jim Cramer and Bill Enright alert fantasy football managers to gravitate toward using players in those above-mentioned games to maximize fantasy football lineups, especially when it comes to their DraftKings Game Stacks. This is especially useful when on the fence or deciding between two players. If Player A is playing in a game with an O/U of 41 and Player B is playing in a game with an O/U of 52, then the Sportsbook is telling us they are expecting more points in Player B's game and thus Player B has a higher likelihood of getting more yards, touchdowns, and thus more fantasy points.

Packers-v-Texans-OVER-UNDER

Game Stack 1: Packers/Texans

Packers and Texans with an Over-Under of 57 points is bonkers. The most expensive stack out of this game is going heavy Packers with Rodgers at $7k, Aaron Jones at $7,200, and Davante Adams at 7,900. Have to imagine Green Bay is going to be absolutely livid about getting embarrassed last week and take out their frustrations on the Texans. $22,100 is really expensive for just three players. Can save $200 and go with DeShaun Watson and instead of Aaron Jones go with Jamaal Williams for $4k and then pair up Adams from Green Bay with tight end Robert Tonnyan. That stack gives you a bit more risk, much less exposure to chalky players and some really good upside. That stack costs $23,300

Lions-vs.-Falcons-OVER-UNDER

Game Stack 2: Lions/Falcons

Matt Ryan and Matthew Stafford in the $6,700 and $6,500 range. I’d rather take Ryan at home. So start there and then take Calvin Ridley at 7,300 and Kenny Golladay at 6,700. You’re already up to 20,700 with those three. And a three player game stack is fine especially if Golladay and Ridley have those BIG monster games they are known for. Could save $200 and swap out Ridley for Julio too which would cost a total of 20,500.

Seahawks-vs.-Cardinals-OVER-UNDER

Game Stack 3: Seahawks/Cardinals

I love this game. Think this will be one of the best gams of the weekend. Problem is everyone on these teams is so damn expensive. Russell Wilson is 8k, highest priced QB. Kyler Murray is 7,100, 4th highest QB. DeAndre Hopkins is the highest receiver, D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Locket both priced in the Top 12. So if you want a Seattle and Arizona stack you have to get creative. Let’s go with Russell Wilson because…well…he’s playing the best football of any QB. Pair him up with just one of these receivers, I like Metcalf. Then you go way down the board and find  Christian Kirk for just $4,900. That’s $20,100. Now remember these prices came out before the Monday night football game. So Kenyan Drake’s price does not reflect his monster performance, he’s only $4,800. That’s $24,900 with those four players. Tad on the expensive side, using about 50% of your budget for 4 of your 9 players, so will need to find some bargain buys if going with that stack.

New to gambling? Check out our Gambling 101 Series which explains more about the Over/Under.

join the club

Are you a DFS player or sports bettor?

If so, SI Fantasy PRO has you covered for every sport. Whether it's NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MMA, or the PGA Tour, our staff of gambling analysts and DFS professionals (and our NFL lineup optimizer) will help you beat the book and take home some major prizes in DFS tournaments. And EVERY SPORT is included. Become a member of SI Fantasy Pro today!

