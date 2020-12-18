Week 15 High Scoring Games and Best DFS Game Stacks

Looking at the games with the highest Over/Under of the week, Jim Cramer and Bill Enright reveal their best DFS game stacks.

Week 15 High Scoring Games

Every week we use guidance from DraftKings Sportsbook when it comes to setting our fantasy football lineups. Games with high point totals (Over/Under) means more scoring, which in turn means more fantasy points for your players.

In Week 15 there are three games with an Over/Under above 50 points on the main slate (the 1:00 and 4:00 pm est games). They include:

Buccaneers vs. Falcons O/U 51

Texans vs. Colts O/U 51

Chiefs vs. Saints O/U 51.5

Week 15 Game DraftKings Stacks

With the DraftKings Over/Under in mind, Jim Cramer and Bill Enright alert fantasy football managers to gravitate toward using players in those above-mentioned games to maximize fantasy football lineups, especially when it comes to their DraftKings Game Stacks. This is especially useful when on the fence or deciding between two players. If Player A is playing in a game with an O/U of 41 and Player B is playing in a game with an O/U of 52, then the Sportsbook is telling us they are expecting more points in Player B's game and thus Player B has a higher likelihood of getting more yards, touchdowns, and thus more fantasy points.

Buccaneers and Falcons are interesting because they are NFC South rivals and they play each other twice in the final three weeks of the regular season. Going heavy with the receivers in this matchup with Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, and Calvin Ridley. Then pairing the Bucs playmakers up with Tom Brady. It is an expensive stack at $27,500 but leaves us with $4,500 for the remaining roster and that’s good enough to do some damage. This is an expensive game but because the Bucs haven’t been prolific on offense, it could yield a lot of low ownership opportunities.

Texans and Colts played two weeks ago, Colts won 26-20. TY Hilton has four touchdowns in his last three games. Hilton has consistently burned the Texans throughout his career, including two week ago when he gained over 100 yards and scored a touchdown. The Texans run defense is real bad and Jonathan Taylor is going to be heavily owned. So instead we'll pay down for Nyheim Hines who might not have a monster week but should get 2.5x his salary in fantasy points. If going with a quarterback in this game, might as well use the one that can get points with his feet. Watson at $6,800 and then pairing him up with his only healthy receiver in Keke Coutee. This is a $23,000 dollar stack. Leaves about $5,400 on the table for the other players which would be great for a cash game or GPP lineup.

Anytime going with a Chiefs stack it’s an auto click on Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, and Travis Kelce. Keep in mind those are the most expensive players for their positions. So if doing the Chiefs side of this stack, that means it will be tough to get Alvin Kamara or Michael Thomas in the lineup. Instead, use a cheap option like Emmanuel Sanders. He's just $4,200 and he’s been pretty consistent in that 10-14 point range. Nothing extraordinary from him but given his salary, he’ll contribute just enough that it won’t burn your lineup.

Get in on the DFS action for Week 15 and join Jim Cramer's Cash Contest. The "Triple C" is just $5 to enter and you get a chance to not only play against but beat Jim's lineup.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+. NJ/IN/WV/PA/IA/CO/IL only. Odds may vary. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information. Opinions expressed are solely my own and do not express the views or opinions of the company or SI,TheStreet,BMF