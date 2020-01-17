Stock Versus Stat: Derrick Henry or Disney?

It's time for another stock versus stat,

This time, however, we're changing things up.

Jim Cramer's on the West Coast, at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference, so Bull Market Fantasy's cohost Bill Enright and Katherine Ross compared some trending stocks with players in the four teams set to compete this weekend.

Need a refresher? On Sunday, the NFC and AFC champions will be crowned.

First up, the Tennessee Titans will go up against the Kansas City Chiefs at 3:05 pm E.T. and the winner of the matchup will be the AFC champion.

Then, at 6:40 pm E.T., the Green Bay Packers are facing off against the San Francisco 49ers. And the winner will be the NFC champion.

So...we're putting the stock of Disney up against the Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry.

Let's talk about Disney.

The stock trades under the ticker DIS.

It's trading over $144 a share.

The stock is up over 29% over the past year, but it's down nearly 2% in the past month.

However, Disney+--which launched in November--has reportedly surpassed 40 million subscribers.

So, let's take a look at Henry.

"Henry, who has 96 carries over the last three games, posted 195 yards (30 carries) but was held out without a rushing TD for just the second time over his last 15 games. He did, however, toss a three-yard touchdown pass to Corey Davis, which put the Titans up 21-6 in the third quarter. Racking up 1,273 rushing yards (159 YPG) and 11 touchdowns, Henry is the only player in NFL history with at least 1,200 rushing yards and ten TDs over an eight-game span," noted Sports Illustrated's Roy Larking in Bull Market Fantasy's sister site's betting preview for the Titans-Chiefs game.

So, who'd you take - Henry or Disney?