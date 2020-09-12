Jim Cramer Reveals Who is in His Week 1 Fantasy Football Lineup

Every week the Wall Street Legend runs through the list of players he is starting on his fantasy team.

Jim Cramer's Fantasy Football Team for Week 1

Jim Cramer has no problem picking the right stocks to invest in, but when it comes time to setting his fantasy football lineup, he needs some help! Like most fantasy players, Cramer has some difficult decisions to make regarding his WR3, Flex, and tight end. Cramer may be debating about some of the same players you are unsure about for Week 1 like Julian Edelman, Marlon Mack, Dallas Goedert, TJ Hockenson, and Boston Scott.

Given the uncertainty around Miles Sanders' injury, Bill Enright says Boston Scott is a must play against Washington. As is Colts running back Marlon Mack who should see the lions share of the carries for the Colts over rookie Jonathan Taylor. Mack and Taylor's situation is a tricky one. Taylor, playing in his first game, will need to prove to the Colts coaches he can properly pickup blitz packages and have a firm grip on their playbook. Meanwhile, Marlon Mack was a 1,000 yard rusher a season ago and needs to prove he can still make plays for Indianapolis in order to hold the Colts rookie at bay.

