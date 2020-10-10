TheStreet
HomeAsk CramerFootball
Search

Jim Cramer Combines Fantasy Football With Charitable Donations For 2020 NFL Season

Bill Enright

The Wall Street legend is combining two of his biggest passions, nope not stocks, Charity and Fantasy Football!

Cramer to Donate Each Week During NFL Season

While Jim Cramer has played fantasy football since 1981, he's never taken part in a Daily Fantasy Sports contest but starting in Week 5, that's going to change.

This week, DraftKings and the former hedge fund manager announced Cramer's Cash Contest. It's a $5 entry with some amazing cash prizes, plus whoever beats Cramer's score, gets plenty of bragging rights. He would just LOVE if you talked trash on twitter if you beat his score.  And don't worry Jimmy Chill won't block you!

To enter Cramer's Cash Contest, just deposit $5 on DraftKings with Promo Code: BULL. There's limited availability in this contest, be sure to enter soon as spots are quickly filling up.

While Cramer is most certainly out to win, he's not interested in winning the cash prizes, unless of course, he can use that money and put it to a great cause. In fact,  he's donating $500 every week whether he finishes in first or last and then any prize money he does win, that money is going to charity too!

The charity of choice, Babies Heart Fund, is near and dear to Jim and his family. You can make a donation here. 

Founded in 1986 the Babies Heart Fund was created by a handful of families who received care at Columbia University Irving Medical Center (CUIMC) "when their children needed it most." Their goals are still the same as 35 years ago, "for all children to live in a world free of heart disease by continuing to raise funds for innovative research in the Division of Pediatric Cardiology at CUIMC. With the help of philanthropy, we will be able to realize our goals." Click here to learn more about Babies Heart Fund.

 Jim Cramer and Bill Enright are not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information. Opinions expressed are solely their own and do not express the views or opinions of the company TheStreet, Sports Illustrated or Maven. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Week 5 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright help all the Fantasy football players on the fence about who to put in their lineups for Week 5.

Bill Enright

Week 5 Over/Under Point Total Breakdown and DraftKings Game Stacks

Use the point total prop bets to your advantage in Week 5 when identifying the game stack for DFS contests .

Bill Enright

NFL Week 5 Betting Trends: Shifts in the Spreads

The latest news, injuries, and betting action in the NFL is causing a major fluctuation in the spread for a few games in Week 5.

Bill Enright

Week 5 Fantasy Football and Gambling Preview

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright highlight everything you need to know to win your fantasy football matchups, DFS contests and wagers for Week 5 in the NFL.

Bill Enright

DraftKings Week 5 Cash Games: Amari Cooper and Jonathan Taylor Should be in Lineups

Which players should be in DraftKings 50/50 lineups for Week 5? Jim Cramer and Bill Enright say to start with the Cowboys and Colts top playmakers.

Bill Enright

Thursday Night Player Prop Bets: Bucs and Bears

Tampa Bay takes on Chicago to kick things off for Thursday Night Football. Jim Cramer and Bill Enright reveal the best player props for TNF in Week 5.

Bill Enright

Fantasy Football Week 5 Waiver Wire and DFS Roster Breakdown

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright highlight everything you need to know to win your fantasy football matchups, DFS contests and wagers for Week 5 in the NFL.

Bill Enright

DFS Roster Construction: GPP vs. Cash Game Lineups in Week 4

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright breakdown two winning lineups from DraftKings Cash Game and Fantasy Millionaire contests in Week 4.

Bill Enright

by

lindaperryly

Fantasy Football Draft Recap: Cramer's Shocking Revelation About Drafting His Beloved Eagles

Fantasy Football season is upon us and Jim Cramer completed his fantasy draft from TheStreet HQ. Our team of analysts graded Jim's picks.

Bill Enright

by

fastfluency

Week 5 Waiver Wire: Kelley and Johnson to Replace Ekeler and Chubb

With injuries to Nick Chubb and Austin Ekeler fantasy football players must attack the waiver wire in Week 5.

Bill Enright