The fantasy football draft season is here and the Wall Street legend and lifelong fantasy football players reveals his breakout players for the upcoming season.

2020 Fantasy Football BREAKOUT Candidates

Drew Lock-Denver Broncos Quarterback

Consensus is that the ownership in Denver is pinning him in as the starter this year. 2019 5 games 1,020 yards, 7 TD’s. And when looking at how the 2019 season ended you can see why he could be a breakout. In the last five games with Lock starting the Broncos went 4-1. However, Lock's passing yards declined each week from weeks 15-17. Second-year QB's are tricky for sure. Especially when they are on a team that isn’t super bowl worthy. Currently ranked 22 in Sports Illustrated's QB rankings. Won’t go higher but could crack the Top 12 on any given week and is a suitable bye-week replacement.

Dallas Goedert-Philadelphia Eagles Tight End

Dallas has grown between seasons 1 and 2. Doubling his targets, yardage, and receptions. He ranks 16 on Sports Illustrated's TE list. The only problem here is Zach Ertz ranks 3rd. His advantage is Wentz. Smart QB who is not afraid to find the TE. Dallas has also played in 31 games thus far. So his IQ and gameplay in year three should be higher. In further reading, Dallas’s numbers may be inflated due to the high number of WR injuries last season on Philly. For much of the season, he was the second read after Ertz. Would be the smart pick because he’s always in the end zone.

Jonathan Taylor-Indianapolis Colts Running Back

First-year back from Wisconsin. Before we go further. Who was also supposed to be a crazy back from Wisconsin? If you said Melvin Gordon. You are correct. I’ll leave that there. Taylor ranks 17th on Sports Illustrated's RB list. The named started Marlon Mack ranks 53rd. Indy’s status as a pass-first team doesn’t bode well for either back IMO. With Mack the starter butttttt coaches saying “we will ride the hot hand”. I think Frank wants to change the pace and Taylor will get plenty of action but I see committee work.

Matt Breida San Francisco 49ers

Coming in ranked at 44th on Sports Illustrated's rankings list is Matt Breida. Fourth season guy that has broken 100 yards less than a handful of times. Also is listed as number 2 on the depth chart behind Jordan Howard. He looks to be a part of the RBBC where his role is a passing down back. The analysis says Miami would be in a number of catch up scenarios where this could be beneficial especially since Breida is the Dolphins passing down RB. Hope, they realize how much Howard has regressed. He’s half yard and a cloud of dust.

Diontae Johnson Pittsburgh Steelers

Ok we are onto something here. Listed at 42 on Sports Illustrated's list of WR’s this year two candidate was hampered by a groin injury early last season. The Steelers were overall hampered by missing Ben Rothelisberger. But he’s back and Johnson says he is 100%. His stat line last year was 59-680-5. If there’s a place for a no name to become a name in the WR category it's Pittsburgh. How many times have you been caught off guard by some guy who overnight becomes a stud from Pitt?? MEE TOOOO. He’s not as much a sleeper as a known player that could become something to be reckoned with this year.

Mecole Hardman Kansas City Chiefs:

On a team that has such a talented WR core you’d say how can we give a thumbs up? But this particular speedster is being moved from the return squad to take more of a position at the WR3 spot. With Mahomes under-center, you never know how much and to who. What you do know is Mahomes has eyes everywhere and EVERYONE benefits. Currently ranking in at 37th on Sports Illustrated's cheatsheet. He has a promising upside. Did great for me last year although I dropped him twice, but that’s just me.

So there are your breakout options. In thinking about who I would choose based upon research I’m not looking for a flash in the pan or someone who goes off weeks 2 and 3 and then becomes non-existent. I’m looking for a good producer.

No one in this list will dominate their position for 16 weeks. I don’t like to bet on young qb’s. Rb’s are dicey unless you are talking about elite top 5 company. Does that make your best bet a number 2 TE? I’m not so sure. I don’t think the Eagles will be decimated in the WR category again. Goedert's numbers depend on that scenario, as well as Ertz not producing, whether it be from injury or from any other factor. Too many hoops to jump through for my taste. In Kansas City the crowd seems too large for my taste for Hardman to make a season long impact. I like the idea of Big Ben making Johnson a week to week player. I’d suggest 6-110-.5 per week to make me right. My best breakout bet is Diontae Johnson.