Cowboys vs. Ravens: Betting and Fantasy Preview

Bill Enright

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens look to keep their playoff hopes alive by beating the Cowboys in Week 13.

Tuesday Night Football: Cowboys vs. Ravens

Lamar Jackson and most of the Ravens are back from the COVID list and are set to take on the Cowboys.

 The Ravens are 6-5 and with the Browns, Dolphins, Titans, and Colts all 8-4, Baltimore needs to win to keep their playoff hopes alive. It's looking like it will be a close race for that AFC Wildcard spot.

We have a lot of action for Tuesday night's game. For starters, Dalton Schultz has an interesting reception player prop on DraftKings SportsBook. The reception total on Schultz is Over/Under 3.5 catches at +115. Every $100 you bet, you win $115. Last four games for Schultz cauight sizx, four, four, and five passes.

 Eric Ebron just burned Baltimore for seven catches last week. Both Jonnu Smith and Anthony Firkser had four against Baltimore the week before. So let’s take the average here and book the OVER on Schultz for over 3.5 catches.

lamar jackson odds boost

DraftKings is always doing something fun with their betting. Last week they had the NFC Beast Boost. This week they are giving everyone a chance to double their money and it is essentially FREE money.  If Lamar Jackson completes one pass…just one…every bettor who opts in will double their money. This odds boost on Lamar Jackson to get one completion is by far a no-brainer, the greatest bet you can make. Just one completion and you double your money! Get in on the No Brainer Bet on DraftKings.

Screen Shot 2020-09-10 at 5.36.24 PM

