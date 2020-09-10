Expect Fantasy Football Fireworks in the Texans and Chiefs Season Opener

Patrick Mahomes and DeShaun Watson take the field to kick-off the first game of the 2020 NFL Season.

Every week we use guidance from DraftKings Sportsbook when it comes to setting our fantasy football lineups. Games with high point totals (Over/Unders) means more scoring, which in turn means more fantasy points for your players.

The highest Over/Under of the week comes in the form of the first game of the season with the Texans traveling to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs.

DraftKings set the total for this game at 54 points!

This is a great game to kick-off the 2020 season. We all remember that incredible comeback the Chiefs had in the playoffs against the Texans last year. They scored an insane amount of touchdowns! 52 points was scored in the first half alone, it was a playoff record.

For fantasy football purposes...it's a THROW EVERYONE IN kind of moment. The no-brainers include both quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes and DeShaun Watson. Both running backs in David Johnson and Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Two of the chiefs most dynamic playmakers with tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Then there's some players that may be considered fringe most weeks but should be in lineups for Week 1 based on the very high Over/Under....they include Texans receiver Will Fuller, Chiefs pass catcher Mecole Hardman and Kansas City running back Darel Williams

