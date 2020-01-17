High Octane Chiefs Look To AIR IT OUT Against Titans

Will Mahomes' magic wear off in the AFC Championship?

Patrick Mahomes help lead the Chiefs to an astonishing 24 point comeback during the Divisional Playoff bout against the Texans. Kansas City put up 51 points in that match, they scored so many touchdowns, Arrowhead stadium ran out of fireworks.

While the Chiefs may not need to put up 51 points in the AFC Championship they'll still rely on Mahomes and company to score enough points to beat the Titans. That's a feat they were unable to do back in Week 10 of the regular season when Tennessee defeated Kansas City 35-32. That was Mahomes first game back after dislocating his kneecap which forced him to miss two games. Despite the losing effort, Mahomes posted his highest yardage total of the year with 446 yards and tossed three touchdowns.

But the Chiefs just couldn't stop Titans running back Derrick Henry who rushed for 188 yards and two touchdowns. After leading the league in rushing during the regular season, Henry has been on an absolute tear in the post-season as well. He ran for 182 and 195 yards in the first two rounds.

For the Chiefs their biggest weakness on defense has been their inability to stop the run. According to our partners at FantasySP, Kansas City allowed the 7th most rushing yards to opposing running backs with an average of 105 yards per game.

Chiefs Maven, Matt Derrick, joined Bull Market Fantasy and discussed some of the things the Andy Reid coached team must do on both sides of the bowl if they want to advance to the Super Bowl. Check out the above interview and make your prediction in the comments below.