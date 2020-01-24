Chiefs, 49ers Victorious in Conference Championships, Advance to Super Bowl

Super Bowl 54 match-up is set

Th NFC's top seeded 49ers had tremendous success on both sides of the ball against the Packers during their 37-20 victory in the NFC Championship game. While the Chiefs once again proved their explosive offense can't be contained, beating the Titans 35-24..

San Francisco's running back Raheem Mostert Mostert ran for an astonishing 220 yards, the most by any running back in a Conference Title game. He also became the first player in league to rush for at least 200 rush yards and score four rushing touchdowns in a playoff game. Mostert also is just one of three running backs to have four touchdowns in a single post-season game and the only one to do it in a Conference Title game.

Kansas City's offensive MVP was none other than quarterback Patrick Mahomes who tossed three touchdown passes to go along with 294 yards. Mahomes also led the team in rushing with 53 yards. His 27 yard touchdown run in the first half swung the game's momentum back in the Chiefs direction.

Now we have the Chiefs and 49ers. Both teams winning in incredibly different fashions. While Jimmy Garoppolo threw just eight times with six completions, the 49ers still managed to put up 27 points in the NFC Championship game. But who needs to pass when your running back is picking up 220 yards on the ground? The Chiefs on the other hand have had tremendous success passing the football with Mahomes tossing eight touchdowns in their two post-season outings. It all makes for an excellent and exciting super bowl match-up. One that features plenty of fantasy football stars, great defensive players, and two head coaches that are looking to capture their first Lombardi Trophy.

Make you prediction...who will win Super Bowl 54? Let us know in the comments below.