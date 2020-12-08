The Eagles benched QB Carson Wentz ahead of their Week 14 match-up against the Saints. Longtime NFL QB Carson Palmer says the blame shouldn't fall on Wentz.

Eagles Bench Wentz, Jalen Hurts Named Week 14 Starter

When the Eagles drafted quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, a lot of NFL media personalities and Philadelphia fans, including Jim Cramer, were scratching their heads.

Wentz signed a four year, $127 million extension in 2019. Were the Eagles already preparing for his departure nearly a year after signing him to a monster extension? Why else would they draft a quarterback so early and ignore their more pressing needs?

Yet here we are.

13 weeks into the 2020 season. The Eagles are 3-8-1 and Carson Wentz has been benched and Jalen Hurts has been named the starter for Week 14.

Should the Eagles' troubles be directed solely at Wentz?

Longtime NFL quarterback Carson Palmer told Jim Cramer "NO."

In fact, Palmer pointed at the lack of protection and the receivers' inability to create separation as the main reason for Wentz' lack of confidence and regression on the field.

Wentz has a career-high 15 interceptions and has been sacked a league-high 50 times, no other QB has been sacked more than 40 times!

Philadelphia's offensive line troubles are obvious. Jason Peters, Lane Johnson, and Jason Kelce have battled injuries throughout the season. Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson have played in less than four games apiece. Tight Ends Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz have missed half the year.

So when Palmer says “I don't know many quarterbacks in the history of the league that go into that situation and have great numbers” he's not exaggerating. The Eagles troubles are far beyond just their play at quarterback, yet in the case of Carson Wentz, he seems to be the Eagles 2020 scapegoat.

Cramer and Palmer didn't just talk about Carson Wentz. The 2003 first overall pick also spoke about Tom Brady's play in Bruce Arians offense, the similarities between him and Joe Burrow, and his very special project called "Fill The Stadium" which helps provide essential good and medical care to children from third world countries.