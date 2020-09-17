TheStreet
Bull Market Fantasy
with Jim Cramer
NFL Week 2: Fantasy Football and Gambling Preview

Bill Enright

Jim Cramer and Bill Enright highlight everything you need to know to win your fantasy football matchups, DFS contests and wagers for Week 2 in the NFL.

Bull Market Fantasy presented by DraftKings is dedicated to not only helping you win but making you a better and smarter fantasy football player and sports gambler. Wall Street legend and lifelong fantasy football player Jim Cramer and Sports Illustrated's Bill Enright not only entertain, but they educate!

Some of the show's topics for Week 2 include:

  • Highest scoring NFL games: Cramer and Enright look at the games with the most projected points according to the Over/Under on DraftKings Sportsbook in Week 2 and the fantasy playmakers in those games.
  • NFL Line Movers: Which games are seeing an adjusted spread and why it matters for fantasy football
  • Week 2 Start Em, Sit Em Lightning Round: Cramer and Enright run through quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers to enter into your starting lineup or leave on your bench.
  • Ski Daddy's Fantasy Decisions: Cramer's fantasy football team-The Ski Daddys-is so good, he doesn't know who to leave on his bench. Find out who he chooses to start and sit for his Week 2 match-up in his Mad Money League.
  • DFS 101: What is a Cash Game: On Tuesday's show Cramer and Enright went over one of the winning strategies for DraftKings GPP Contests. On this episode the two hosts review the differences between Cash Games and GPP.

For more of Jim Cramer's thoughts on the 2020 Fantasy Football season, check out his Manifesto.

Are you a DFS player or sports bettor? If so, SI Fantasy PRO has you covered for every sport. Whether it's NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MMA, or the PGA Tour, our staff of gambling analysts and DFS professionals (and our NFL lineup optimizer) will help you beat the book and take home some major prizes in DFS tournaments. And EVERY SPORT is included. Become a member of SI Fantasy Plus today!

