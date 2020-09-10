TheStreet
Bull Market Fantasy With Jim Cramer: Week 1 Fantasy and Gambling Preview

Bill Enright

Get the latest strategy and advice for your fantasy football lineups and NFL bets as Jim Cramer and Bill Enright return for the first episode of Season 2 of Bull Market Fantasy.

NFL is Back and so is Bull Market Fantasy

In 2019, Jim Cramer and the fantasy and gambling team from Sports Illustrated unveiled Bull Market Fantasy. A show and website packed with information, stats, strategy, videos, and articles to help you win your fantasy football leagues and NFL bets.

Cramer and Bill Enright are pumped to be back for Season 2 which starts on Thursday, September 10th at 4:00 pm (est) which is just a few hours before the 2020 NFL season kicks-off with the Texans and Chiefs.

Cramer and Enright are dedicated to not only helping you win but making you a better and smarter fantasy football player and sports gambler. They not only entertain, but they educate!

Some of the show's topics for Week 1 include:

  • Highest scoring NFL games: Cramer and Enright look at the games with the most projected points according to the Over/Under on DraftKings Sportsbook in Week 1 and the fantasy playmakers in those games.
  • NFL Line Movers: Which games are seeing an adjusted spread and why it matters for fantasy football
  • Week 1 Start Em, Sit Em Lightning Round: Cramer and Enright run through quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers to enter into your starting lineup or leave on your bench
  • Ski Daddy's Fantasy Decisions: Cramer's fantasy football team-The Ski Daddys-is so good, he doesn't know who to leave on his bench. Find out who he chooses to start and sit for his Week 1 match-up in his Mad Money League.

For more of Jim Cramer's thoughts on the 2020 Fantasy Football season, check out his Manifesto.

Football

