Buffalo Bills Superfan Jason Tartick Weighs in on Josh Allen's MVP Candidacy and the Team's Wild-Card Match-Up

Bills Mafia is Circling the Wagons

The Buffalo Bills won the AFC East for the first time since 1995 and are the hottest team heading into Wild-Card Weekend. To get a better idea of just how pumped the Bills Mafia is for their game against the Colts, Jim Cramer and Bill Enright spoke with Buffalo superfan Jason Tartick.

You may know Jason from The Bachelorette but what you may not know is he was born and raised in Buffalo, New York and the Blue and Red runs in his blood. Tartick joined Bull Market Fantasy and discussed everything from Josh Allen's chances to win the MVP (currently +900 on DraftKings SportsBook), to the team's chances of beating the Colts (the Bills are favorites at -6), and even threw in a few of his favorite bets and upsets for Wild-Card Weekend.

Tartick, the founder of Restart a financial education platform and toolkit, also spoke about playing in a charity game with NFL greats like Michael Irvin, Doug Floutie, and Andre Reed. He showed off his custom made cleats courtesy of Bunnies Buddies, an organization he supports and helped him adopt and rescue two dogs.

We've had a lot of guests on Bull Market Fantasy, including NFL Hall of Famers, and Jason's NFL knowledge is right up there with the best of them. Check out the full interview to hear him describe the enthusiasm the Bills Mafia will put on display in Orchard Park during the team's playoff game against Indianapolis and for his playoff and Super Bowl predictions.

