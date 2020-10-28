TheStreet
NFL Week 8 Betting Trends: Shifts in the Odds and Lines

Bill Enright

The latest news, injuries, and betting action in the NFL is causing a major fluctuation in the spread for a few games in Week 8.

Week 8 NFL Line Movement

The betting line for NFL games can change at a moment's notice. Favorites become underdogs and underdogs become favorites. When it comes to the line for NFL games, it is absolutely a living, breathing, movement generating number.

Every week Jim Cramer and Bill Enright look at some of the games that have a big swing in the odds. Was a quarterback ruled out? Did a key player get diagnosed with COVID? Is there nasty weather in the forecast? All of it (and more) can impact the line being adjusted.

For Week 8 there are several games that have seen somewhat significant line movement. They include:

Bengals vs. Titans

Titans-Bengals-SCREEN

The Titans lost their first game of the year and the Bengals lost a nail biter against the Browns. Some BIG action came in on the Titans at -4 as you can see this chart jumped up 1.5 points. Which we kind of agree with. We still think Tennessee is a legitimate contender in the AFC. They should be giving at least a touchdown to the Bengals, so we are all over this action at -5.5 on DraftKings SportsBook.

Jets vs. Chiefs

Chiefs-Jets-SCREEN

 One of the league’s best teams against one of the league’s worst teams. we're keeping an eye on this game because 20.5 points is a lot to give on the spread. The number came down to 19.5 on DraftKings SportsBook and that’s still a lot. Essentially betting the Chiefs beat the Jets by three or more touchdowns. It sounds like a no brainer but you just don’t see this big of a spread quite often in the NFL. The last time we saw a spread this high was last year when the Patriots were favored by 18.5 points against the Dolphins and New England won 43-0.

Browns vs. Raiders TOTAL

Browns-Raiders-SCREEN

Next we are going to take a look at the Over/Under between the Raiders and Browns. Cleveland is actually a 2.5 point favorite. The total was originally at 55.5 but came down 2 points to where it is now at 53.5. We like the over here so we're happy it came down two points. But we don’t think it goes much lower so now’s the time to jump in.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).

21+. NJ/IN/WV/PA/IA/CO/IL only. Odds may vary. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

