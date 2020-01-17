Stock Versus Stat: Aurora Cannabis or 49ers Defense?

It's time for another stock versus stat,

This time, however, we're changing things up.

Jim Cramer's on the West Coast, at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference, so Bull Market Fantasy's cohost Bill Enright and Katherine Ross compared some trending stocks with players in the four teams set to compete this weekend.

Need a refresher? On Sunday, the NFC and AFC champions will be crowned.

First up, the Tennessee Titans will go up against the Kansas City Chiefs at 3:05 pm E.T. and the winner of the matchup will be the AFC champion.

Then, at 6:40 pm E.T., the Green Bay Packers are facing off against the San Francisco 49ers. And the winner will be the NFC champion.

Alright, so let's get down to business.

Ahead of the 49ers-Packers game, the stock of Aurora Cannabis is facing off against the defense of the 49ers.

Enright noted that the 49ers have 48 sacks, tied for 4th.

The team also has 5 first-round picks: Dee Ford, Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead, and Solomon Thomas.

And the defense sacked Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers five times in Week 12.

Okay, so how about Aurora Cannabis?

Aurora Cannabis trades under the ticker ACB.

The stock recently got an analyst upgrade at Cowen, where analysts gave it an "outperform" rating.

But...the stock is only trading around $2.

And it's down 67% over the past year.

"We are encouraged that inventory levels are in focus, as that should facilitate better working capital (cash) management," wrote Cowen analyst Vivien Azer wrote.

So, who would you take?