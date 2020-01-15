Bull Market Fantasy with Jim Cramer
49ers Look to Repeat Regular Season Domination Over Packers in NFC Championship

Bill Enright
by

San Francisco obliterated the Packers during their regular season meeting in Week 12 to the tune of 37-8 and will look to once again shut down Green Bay in the NFC Championship.

49ers Offense and Defense firing on all cylinders

With five first round picks along their defensive front in Nick Bosa, Dee Ford, Arik Armstead, DeForest Buckner and Solomon Thomas the San Francisco defense had a lot of success getting after the opposing quarterback this year. 

They finished with 48 sacks on the year, tied for fourth most in the NFL. Last week in their Divisional playoff victory over the Vikings they sacked Kirk Cousins six times for a loss of 46 yards. 

In this week's NFC Championship they'll take on the Packers and Aaron Rodgers a quarterbacks they sacked five times for a loss of 38 yards when they met in Week 12 of the regular season.

The 49ers didn't just shut down Rodgers who threw for just 104 yards on 33 attempts. San Francisco shut down the entire Packers offense. Running back Aaron Jones finished with just 13 yards on the ground. Wide receiver Davante Adams couldn't shake free of the 49ers coverage, resulting in just 43 yards for the day.

On the other side of the ball, San Fran had one of their best outings of the season putting up 38 points on the Packers Defense. Tight end George Kittle had a field day catching six passes for 129 yards and a score and both running backs, Tevin Coleman and Raheem Mostert, found the end-zone.

But can the pure domination on both sides of the ball be replicated in the NFC Championship bout? That's what we asked 49ers Maven Jose Sanchez. Check out his response in the video at the top of the page. 

Make your prediction. Who will win the NFC Championship and advance to Super Bowl LIV? Let us know in the comments below. 

Bill Enright
