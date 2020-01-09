Bull Market Fantasy with Jim Cramer
Login

49ers Look to Advance to NFC Championship With Win Over Vikings

Bill Enright
by
-edited

San Francisco 49ers are the number one seed in the NFC but before advancing to the NFC Championship they'll have to avoid getting upset by the Vikings.

  • 49ers Ready To Roll or Vikings Poised for Another Upset?

    Fresh off their 26-20 upset victory in overtime over the Saints, the  10-6 Minnesota Vikings look to become the first sixth seed since 2010 to make it to the Conference Championship. But standing in their way is the NFC's top seeded San Francisco 49ers who finished the 2019 season with a 13-3 record.

    49ers Maven, Jose Sanchez, joined Bull Market Fantasy to breakdown the match-up. Sanchez pointed out the 49ers had their bye week way back in Week 4 of the regular season, so a break in between their Week 17 battle against the Seahawks and their first playoff match-up was much needed. Especially given their list on injuries, specifically along their defensive front seven and pro bowl corner back Richard Sherman.

    Here's some more stats, trends and interesting data about these two teams courtesy of the NFL. 

    • Minnesota and San Francisco have met five times in the postseason with the 49ers holding a 4-1 advantage. The Vikings prevailed in the 1987 Divisional playoffs but San Francisco rebounded to win Divisional matchups with Minnesota in each of the next two seasons, 1988-89, winning consecutive Super Bowls in the process. The 49ers also won a 1997 Divisional playoff and, in their only playoff meeting outside of San Francisco, beat the Vikings at Metropolitan Stadium in 1970.
    • The Vikings defeated New Orleans in a Wild Card game last week, 26-20, in overtime. Minnesota quarterback KIRK COUSINS orchestrated a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive in overtime, completing the march with a 4-yard pass to tight end KYLE RUDOLPH. Minnesota running back DALVIN COOK had 130 scrimmage yards (94 rushing, 36 receiving) and two rushing touchdowns in the win.

    • The 49ers won the NFC West for the first time since 2012. Quarterback JIMMY GAROPPOLO (102 passer rating) joined Pro Football Hall of Famers JOE MONTANA and STEVE YOUNG as the only 49ers players to finish a season with a passer rating of 100 or higher since 1950. Tight end GEORGE KITTLE (2,945 receiving yards) surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer MIKE DITKA (2,774) for the most receiving yards ever by a tight end over his first three NFL seasons.

    Who do you think is going to win the game? Do you agree with Sanchez in that the 49ers will win easily or do you think the Vikings are destined for another upset? Let us know in the comments below.

    Comments (1)
    No. 1-1
    Toosaucy
    Toosaucy

    Find out on the next episode of Dragon Ball Z! I do agree with Jose I think the Viking offense won’t be able to withstand the Niners defense. 28-14 Niners

    Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers Stand in Each Other's way of Hunt for a Second Lombardi Trophy
    Bill Enright
    EditorBill Enright
    Comment
    Lamar Jackson, Ravens Too Good to get Upset by Titans
    Bill Enright
    EditorBill Enright
    Comment
    Patrick Mahomes and DeShaun Watson Expected to Deliver High Scoring Playoff Battle
    Bill Enright
    EditorBill Enright
    Comment
    TheStreet on Twitter
    TheStreet on Twitter
    twitter.com
    Jim Cramer
    EditorJim Cramer
    Comment
    Jim Cramer Gets His Guy: Takes Carson Wentz In The 7th Round, But Was It Too Early?
    Bill Enright
    EditorBill Enright
    15
    18
    Last Reply· by
    NoLegge
    NoLegge    I have both James Washington and Devin Smith as flex options this week. Smith with the better matchup but Washington…
    3 Commandments For Every Fantasy Football Draft
    Bill Enright
    EditorBill Enright
    13
    16
    Last Reply· by
    TheDerek
    TheDerek    I came up on a 3 RB offense on teams that score and win. But the league has seem to shift towards passing points in the…
    Fantasy Football Draft Recap: Cramer's Shocking Revelation About Drafting His Beloved Eagles
    Bill Enright
    EditorBill Enright
    18
    8
    Last Reply· by
    DaBearz
    DaBearz    Taking Elliott is risky but he was smart to resist the urge to take Ertz. Kelce is by far the best TE option. Not close.
    Stocks and Football: Similarities Are Astounding
    Katherine Ross
    EditorKatherine Ross
    20
    5
    Last Reply· by
    DaBearz
    DaBearz    It's all about the numbers. Always is. In stock market or fantasy
    Bull Market Fantasy LIVE: Dalvin Cook Is Your September Fantasy MVP
    Bill Enright
    EditorBill Enright
    7
    19
    Last Reply· by
    Jim Cramer
    Jim Cramer    He's BAD
    AFC Wildcard Patriots and Titans: Final run for Tom Brady in New England
    Bill Enright
    EditorBill Enright
    Comment