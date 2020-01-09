49ers Look to Advance to NFC Championship With Win Over Vikings

49ers Ready To Roll or Vikings Poised for Another Upset?

Fresh off their 26-20 upset victory in overtime over the Saints, the 10-6 Minnesota Vikings look to become the first sixth seed since 2010 to make it to the Conference Championship. But standing in their way is the NFC's top seeded San Francisco 49ers who finished the 2019 season with a 13-3 record.

49ers Maven, Jose Sanchez, joined Bull Market Fantasy to breakdown the match-up. Sanchez pointed out the 49ers had their bye week way back in Week 4 of the regular season, so a break in between their Week 17 battle against the Seahawks and their first playoff match-up was much needed. Especially given their list on injuries, specifically along their defensive front seven and pro bowl corner back Richard Sherman.

Here's some more stats, trends and interesting data about these two teams courtesy of the NFL.

Minnesota and San Francisco have met five times in the postseason with the 49ers holding a 4-1 advantage. The Vikings prevailed in the 1987 Divisional playoffs but San Francisco rebounded to win Divisional matchups with Minnesota in each of the next two seasons, 1988-89, winning consecutive Super Bowls in the process. The 49ers also won a 1997 Divisional playoff and, in their only playoff meeting outside of San Francisco, beat the Vikings at Metropolitan Stadium in 1970.



The Vikings defeated New Orleans in a Wild Card game last week, 26-20, in overtime. Minnesota quarterback KIRK COUSINS orchestrated a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive in overtime, completing the march with a 4-yard pass to tight end KYLE RUDOLPH . Minnesota running back DALVIN COOK had 130 scrimmage yards (94 rushing, 36 receiving) and two rushing touchdowns in the win.





orchestrated a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive in overtime, completing the march with a 4-yard pass to tight end . Minnesota running back had 130 scrimmage yards (94 rushing, 36 receiving) and two rushing touchdowns in the win. The 49ers won the NFC West for the first time since 2012. Quarterback JIMMY GAROPPOLO (102 passer rating) joined Pro Football Hall of Famers JOE MONTANA and STEVE YOUNG as the only 49ers players to finish a season with a passer rating of 100 or higher since 1950. Tight end GEORGE KITTLE (2,945 receiving yards) surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer MIKE DITKA (2,774) for the most receiving yards ever by a tight end over his first three NFL seasons.

Who do you think is going to win the game? Do you agree with Sanchez in that the 49ers will win easily or do you think the Vikings are destined for another upset? Let us know in the comments below.