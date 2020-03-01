ETF Focus
Top Stories
Trade Ideas
Dividend Ideas
High Yield Ideas

Sector Buy/Sell Signals - Week of March 2, 2020

David Dierking

The equity markets finally reacted to the risks of the spreading coronavirus that the bond markets have been pricing in for weeks. Treasury yields had already been dropping in the lead-up to this week's plunge and gold prices had been experiencing a strong rally. Stocks, on the other hand, weren't having any of it as they instead focused on the likelihood that the Fed would continue supporting equities allowing to keep going higher. That turned out to be a bad move for investors who were buying into that narrative.

Most everything except for Treasuries, gold and muni bonds have flipped over to red. Equities almost across the board, junk bonds, small-caps and even low volatility stocks look like areas to avoid until the VIX comes down from Friday's reading of above 40.

Treasuries appear to be the only real safe haven asset at the moment. Gold is off more than $100 an ounce from its recent high. The dollar has been declining again. Only Treasuries have been consistently up. That indicates to me investors aren't necessarily just pivoting to more defensive areas of the market. They're getting out altogether. The Fed will now likely be cutting rates multiple times before the end of the year and that's likely bullish for future gains in Treasuries. But when even gold investors are rushing for the exits, you know that they're simply abandoning any risky asset altogether.

Here is the full scorecard for the week ahead.

ETF Sector Scorecard - Scorecard-26-page-001
ETF Sector Scorecard - Scorecard2-23-page-001
Comments

Weekly Buy/Sell Signals

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

S&P 500 Trading Action Suggests Stocks Will Keep Falling

The S&P 500 fell sharply Tuesday following an opening bounce suggesting that sellers are in control and will keep pushing equities down.

David Dierking

The Real Safe Haven Value Is In Silver Miners

While investors may be moving into gold and Treasuries, the real value lies with silver and silver miners.

David Dierking

Sector Buy/Sell Signals - Week of February 24, 2020

Coronavirus fears become more real when Apple and Coca-Cola issue revenue warnings. Treasuries and gold catch fire.

David Dierking

Fed Governor Brainard Essentially Confirms That Interest Rates Are Going To Zero

In her recent speech, she talked about interest rate caps, yield curve control and untested policy decisions to force inflation higher.

David Dierking

Apple's Revenue Warning Makes Chip Stocks An Instant Sell

If Apple is experiencing coronavirus struggles in China, semiconductor makers most certainly are as well.

David Dierking

ETFs That Are Most Impacted By Apple's Revenue Warning

Apple's announcement that it will miss its Q1 revenue forecast due to the coronavirus will affect these ETFs the most.

David Dierking

Sector Buy/Sell Signals - Week of February 17, 2020

U.S. equities have continued to rally, but are starting to look quite overbought. Treasuries and most of fixed income in general are still flashing buy signals, but commodities and international markets remain questionable.

David Dierking

5 Charts You Should Be Watching In The Week Ahead

Treasuries, commodities and the U.S. dollar are among the things you should be paying attention to this week.

David Dierking

ETF Focus List: High Yield REIT Strategies

High yield REITs often come with yields of 8-10% and more. Here are three options for improving your portfolio's dividend yield.

David Dierking

It's Time To Consider Buying Marijuana Stocks Again

Pot stocks are still more than 50% off of their all-time highs but it's finally time to take a look at adding them back to your portfolio.

David Dierking

by

Athletes foot