Sector Buy/Sell Signals - Week of February 24, 2020

Treasuries and gold have been rallying for a while now, but stocks may finally be reacting to coronavirus worries. Once Apple and Coca-Cola both issued revenue warnings related to coronavirus concerns, it hit home for investors. No longer could the virus be dismissed as a short-term disruption. It's now becoming an issue that's impacting corporate bottom lines and economic growth forecasts. It should have been clear long ago when the entire country of China was pretty much shut down, but there's no questioning it now.

Treasuries and gold remain the strongest asset classes right now, but the dollar could be just as strong. The pivot to defensive assets is accelerating and should continue as more revenue warnings from S & P 500 companies emerge. Gold has broken through the key $1600 level week and briefly made a push towards $1650 even before the end of the week. We'll get a lot of bullish price targets on gold in the coming weeks. I'm still anticipating a move towards $1800 sometime in 2020, although I've seen a few at $2000. Silver tends to react after gold in these kinds of situations and I still think there's more potential in the grey metal here.

