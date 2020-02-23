ETF Focus
Top Stories
Trade Ideas
Dividend Ideas
High Yield Ideas

Sector Buy/Sell Signals - Week of February 24, 2020

David Dierking

Treasuries and gold have been rallying for a while now, but stocks may finally be reacting to coronavirus worries. Once Apple and Coca-Cola both issued revenue warnings related to coronavirus concerns, it hit home for investors. No longer could the virus be dismissed as a short-term disruption. It's now becoming an issue that's impacting corporate bottom lines and economic growth forecasts. It should have been clear long ago when the entire country of China was pretty much shut down, but there's no questioning it now.

Treasuries and gold remain the strongest asset classes right now, but the dollar could be just as strong. The pivot to defensive assets is accelerating and should continue as more revenue warnings from S&P 500 companies emerge. Gold has broken through the key $1600 level week and briefly made a push towards $1650 even before the end of the week. We'll get a lot of bullish price targets on gold in the coming weeks. I'm still anticipating a move towards $1800 sometime in 2020, although I've seen a few at $2000. Silver tends to react after gold in these kinds of situations and I still think there's more potential in the grey metal here.

Here is the full scorecard for the week ahead.

ETF Sector Scorecard - Scorecard-25-page-001
ETF Sector Scorecard - Scorecard2-22-page-001
Comments

Weekly Buy/Sell Signals

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Fed Governor Brainard Essentially Confirms That Interest Rates Are Going To Zero

In her recent speech, she talked about interest rate caps, yield curve control and untested policy decisions to force inflation higher.

David Dierking

Apple's Revenue Warning Makes Chip Stocks An Instant Sell

If Apple is experiencing coronavirus struggles in China, semiconductor makers most certainly are as well.

David Dierking

ETFs That Are Most Impacted By Apple's Revenue Warning

Apple's announcement that it will miss its Q1 revenue forecast due to the coronavirus will affect these ETFs the most.

David Dierking

Sector Buy/Sell Signals - Week of February 17, 2020

U.S. equities have continued to rally, but are starting to look quite overbought. Treasuries and most of fixed income in general are still flashing buy signals, but commodities and international markets remain questionable.

David Dierking

5 Charts You Should Be Watching In The Week Ahead

Treasuries, commodities and the U.S. dollar are among the things you should be paying attention to this week.

David Dierking

ETF Focus List: High Yield REIT Strategies

High yield REITs often come with yields of 8-10% and more. Here are three options for improving your portfolio's dividend yield.

David Dierking

ETF Focus List: Under The Radar Dividend Growth Strategies

Dividend growth has been the best-performing equity income strategy. Here are three options for adding dividend growth to your portfolio.

David Dierking

Sector Buy/Sell Signals - Week of February 10, 2020

Stocks and bonds are both rallying again in 2020. Which one is right?

David Dierking

The One Bond Sector I'd Avoid At All Costs

Junk bonds rate as exceptionally unattractive with a poor risk/reward tradeoff.

David Dierking

Is The Coronavirus Death Toll Closer To 24,000?

Coronavirus deaths in China could be ridiculously higher than is being reported.

David Dierking