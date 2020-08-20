XOUT: Large-Caps Without The Crap

In an industry that often comes up with convoluted and needlessly complex strategies, sometimes it's the simplest ones that serve investors best.

There are all sorts of ways to weight and tilt a large-cap portfolio in order to gain an edge. There are already funds that cap-weight (SPY), reverse cap-weight (RVRS), equal-weight (RSP), revenue-weight (RWL) and dividend-weight (DTD) their portfolios. And that's not even counting the dozens of ETFs that factor tilt.

All of those strategies are well and good, but here's another idea. How about just avoid the bad companies?

That's the strategy behind the GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (XOUT).

The fund's objective is to start with a universe of the 500 largest U.S. companies and eliminate the bottom 50% of components that score lowest using a proprietary model. Instead of picking winners, it looks to avoid losers.

XOUT looks at such factors, including revenue growth, hiring growth, capital deployment, share repurchases, profitability, earnings sentiment and management performance.

Of course, everyone wants to know which companies is XOUT cutting out of the final portfolio. It turns out it's eliminating a number of banks, telecom and energy companies.

Some of the biggest underperforming sectors over the past year are cyclical. Financials and energy, reeling from the steep economic slowdown, have lagged badly making XOUT's ability to identify and stay away from these stocks quite prescient.

Why do some of these names get excluded? XOUT's management team offered some insight into its recent exclusions.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - "the combination of low deposit growth and poorly financed buy backs"

- "the combination of low deposit growth and poorly financed buy backs" Visa (V) - "growth expectations are less than half as positive as they were even a quarter ago"

- "growth expectations are less than half as positive as they were even a quarter ago" Walmart (WMT) - "cannot even grow its revenues at the pace of inflation— on a real basis, the company’s sales are actually going backwards."

- "cannot even grow its revenues at the pace of inflation— on a real basis, the company’s sales are actually going backwards." Bank of America (BAC) - "deposit growth decelerated by 30% and revenue growth by nearly 60% this quarter... the company’s buy backs outpaced its cash flows"

- "deposit growth decelerated by 30% and revenue growth by nearly 60% this quarter... the company’s buy backs outpaced its cash flows" ExxonMobil (XOM) - "revenues are contracting over three and a half times faster than they were a quarter ago... the company is suffering from chronic under investment"

It's still early, but XOUT's early track record has been impressive.

It's shown an early ability to identify underperformers and has save itself more than 500 basis points of underperformance over just the first few months of the fund's existence.

Over the fund's first 10 months, it's outperformed the S & P 500 by nearly 11%.

XOUT is still relatively young and small. Its assets under management have more than doubled over the past month, but it's still at a relatively modest $72 million overall.

It's a good start for a fund with a solid strategy and track record.

