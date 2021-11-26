Worried About The New COVID Strain? 5 ETFs To Consider Buying Today

Investors woke up from their Thanksgiving feasts on Friday morning to find the futures market a sea of red following the revelation of a new COVID strain detected in South Africa. It's still quite early to make determinations on how serious or transmissible this new strain could be, but the markets seem to think it's the real deal.

The real risk to the economy is if new restrictions are imposed. The markets don't tend to react to an increase in case counts so long as business activity remains undeterred. If any type of action is put in place that could hinder commercial sales activity, the markets respond.

As I write this, the Dow is down nearly 1,000 points. The Russell 2000 is down more than 3%. Long-term Treasuries on the other hand are up 2% and gold has gained nearly 1%.

If the economy is at risk of more shutdowns, some defensive positioning within your portfolio may be warranted. The question is where and how. We can look back at the COVID recession of 2020 for some guidance. Back then, Treasuries did well. Utilities and consumer staples outperformed. The dollar saw a spike. Gold also had a good several months long run. Basically, all of the areas you might expect did better than the broader market.

The important thing is not to overreact. It's easy to see the Dow falling 1,000 points and want to shift 100% into cash and Treasuries. That type of move can be just as damaging as a bear market, especially if you miss out on the quick rebound like many did from April 2020 until......well, now.

Adding a little portfolio protection, however, isn't such a bad idea, especially if today's move is making you uncomfortable. Here are 5 ETFs to consider buying if you want to take a little risk off the table.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)

Gold, of course, is traditionally thought of as an equity hedge, but, in reality, it's an uncorrelated asset that kind of does it's own thing. That means it may or may not deliver gains if stocks fall, but it does make it a great risk diversifier.

Gold is in a unique position today. Despite 6% inflation rates, it's struggled to deliver much in the way of gains. That could partially be due to the idea that many still believe inflation will come back down as soon as we unwind some of these supply chain issues. Or it could just be because, again, gold tends to do its own thing.

GLDM is the cheaper version of the well-known SPDR Gold Trust (GLD). If you're looking to trade gold, GLD might still be the better choice despite the higher expense ratio because trading costs are much lower. If you're looking to simply buy and hold, GLDM is the pick.

AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta ETF (BTAL)

If you've followed my work in the past, you'll know that I've brought up BTAL several times as a portfolio hedge. BTAL is a long/short fund that goes long low volatility stocks and short high beta stocks. That means BTAL will produce gains whenever low vol outperforms high beta, regardless of whether the market is up or down.

The 50% short position of BTAL will obviously do well if the market corrects 10-20% or more. In bear markets, low volatility is likely to outperform high beta as well adding another source of return.

Because of the long/short nature of the portfolio, it isn't appropriate as a standalone holding to buy and hold, but it is appropriate as a downside risk hedge, volatility reducer or even a short-term bear market opportunity if you're trying to generate gains in a down market.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

While stock/bond correlations have been wonky over the past year, the general relationship where when stocks go down, bonds go up is likely to return in a stock market correction. Treasuries are the most likely spot where investors will end up if they're rotating away from market risk and another correction today will likely yield the same result.

Another likely outcome is what the Fed is probably going to end up doing in response to another COVID event. Last week, the markets were betting on a relatively quick taper beginning in December and the first interest rate hike around June 2022. Those bets are off the table now. A quarter point hike is still likely next year, but there's a distinct possibility that a second hike might not occur until 2023. I'm betting that the Fed taper doesn't wrap up by the middle of 2022 anymore either.

Either way, that equals more Treasury buying and the long end of the curve is the best opportunity to maximize upside.

Invesco DB U.S. Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP)

In a period of uncertainty, especially one that occurs on a global scale, investors turn to safety. U.S. government bonds are considered among the highest quality securities in the world (debt ceiling standoff notwithstanding) and investors will likely turn to dollar-denominated assets to achieve that safety.

In 2020, the dollar experienced some short-term volatility, but quickly rose to its highest level since late 2016. The dollar is already strong right now with U.S. interest rates rising and nations from Europe to China to Japan and elsewhere looking to extend dovish conditions indefinitely. Given that the dollar index is dependent on how other global currencies perform, there's no certainty that it rises in a bear market scenario, but that historically has been the pattern.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL)

This is a pure downside risk hedge. It invests in a portfolio of out-of-the-money put options and U.S. Treasuries designed to produce positive returns when equity prices decline. Since the fund is designed to be a hedge against market declines and rising volatility, Cambria acknowledges that TAIL will likely post negative returns when the markets are rising or experiencing low volatility.

To give some idea of how TAIL might perform, it gained 23% during the late-2018 mini bear market and about 30% during the COVID recession.

