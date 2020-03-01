While The Dow Was Plunging 12% Last Week, This ETF Delivered A 9% Gain

Most investors watched the value of their stock portfolios crater last week, but those that hedged some of their portfolio risk didn't do nearly as bad. I'm not talking Treasuries either, although those certainly did the job too. I'm talking about long/short funds that short a portion of the portfolio assets in order to profit when things turn south. In fact, some of them did downright fantastic.

In the video above, I talk about a fund that returned 9% last week and could be worth a look in your own portfolio as a downside hedge.

