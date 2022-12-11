Skip to main content
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
Trade IdeasDividend IdeasHigh Yield IdeasARK ETFsBlog
Search
ETF Battles: Which Bond ETF is the Right Choice for Investors?

ETF Battles: Which Bond ETF is the Right Choice for Investors?

It's an audience requested triple-header heavyweight bout between bond market ETFs from Blackrock (AGG) and Vanguard (BND and BLV).

It's an audience requested triple-header heavyweight bout between bond market ETFs from Blackrock (AGG) and Vanguard (BND and BLV).

Note: If you're a frequent follower or reader of this site, you know that I often post ETF Guide's "ETF Battles" web series episodes. They've always included a roster of high level judges to assess and measure the ETFs featured, which is why I was excited to be invited to participate in ETF Battles as a judge!

If you've ever wondered what I sound like in person, here's your chance! My thanks to Ron and ETF Guide for feeling that I'm qualified to appear on their show!

And there will be more to come soon in the future!

**********

Note: I'm excited to be partnering with ETF Guide to bring you their weekly web series, "ETF Battles".

ETF Guide founder, Ron DeLegge, explains that in a typical "battle", "each fund is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance and a mystery category."

Two industry experts are brought in to debate the ETFs and eventually declare a winner.

For financial professionals and active traders, ETF Guide offers premium research, including ETF trade alerts via text message delivered straight to your mobile device. They also offer a full suite of online financial education courses and, for ETF sponsors, customized research services, product education, and back-end marketing support.

Be sure to check out links to both ETF Guide and the judges down below! Enjoy the battle!

In this episode of ETF Battles, Ron DeLegge @etfguide referees an audience requested triple-header heavyweight bout between bond market ETFs from Blackrock (AGG) and Vanguard (BND and BLV). Which broadly diversified ETF is the top choice for bond investors?

Program judges James Seyffart at Bloomberg and David Dierking at TheStreet.com analyze this bond investing ETF matchup.

Each ETF is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance, yield and a mystery category. Find out who wins the battle! 

********* 

ETF Battles is sponsored by Direxion Investments 

Direxion Daily Leveraged & Inverse ETFs. Know the risks. Proceed Boldly. Visit http://www.Direxion.com 

********* 

Get in touch with our judges 

James Seyffart, CFA (Bloomberg) https://twitter.com/jseyff 

David Dierking (TheStreet.com) https://www.thestreet.com/etffocus/au... 

********* 

YOUR RESOURCES FROM RON 

Margin of Safety tool: Join our waiting list http://tinyurl.com/muhwcy7s 

Get Ron's weekly newsletter https://tinyurl.com/2p8bxy82 

Free ETF Guides https://tinyurl.com/4uvfx4m7 

Get feedback on your portfolio's performance https://tinyurl.com/cz4ahj52 

Get your ETF Battles gear here: https://tinyurl.com/27uj6hmv 

********* 

WATCH OUR SEASON 3 ETF BATTLES PLAYLIST 

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list... 

#stockmarket #ETF #Bonds

Read More…

Best Dividend ETFs

Best Semiconductor ETFs

Best Vanguard Stock ETFs

Best Vanguard Bond ETFs

Best TIPS ETFs

Best Energy ETFs

Best Technology ETFs

Best Cloud Computing ETFs

Best Large Cap ETFs

Best Small Cap ETFs

Best High Yield Bond ETFs

Best Cannabis ETFs

Best Blockchain ETFs

QQQ vs. QQQM vs. QQQJ: What To Expect From The Big 3 Nasdaq ETFs

VTI vs. ITOT: Comparing The Vanguard & iShares Total Market ETFs

ETF Battles 2
Trade Ideas

ETF Battles: Which Bond ETF is the Right Choice for Investors?

By David Dierking
money-gd5432c574_1280
Market Intelligence

INTRAWEEK UPDATE: Portfolio Positioning Ahead Of Next Week's Inflation Report

By David Dierking
printed-circuit-board-g42f93b57e_1280
Trade Ideas

Best Semiconductor ETFs (Updated December 2022)

By David Dierking
chart-g9b362e6bb_1280
Dividend Ideas

3 Dividend ETF Picks For December 2022

By David Dierking
Top Dividend ETFs
Dividend Ideas

Best Performing Dividend ETFs for November 2022

By David Dierking
cash-register-g7cb656a7d_1280
Trade Ideas

The Best Trade Opportunity Of 2023? It's Setting Up To Be Treasuries

By David Dierking
Copy of ETF Focus Report Master - Google Sheets-page-001 (4)
Blog

New Bull Market or Another Bear Market Fakeout?

By David Dierking
Screen Shot 2022-11-04 at 10.31.10 AM
Dividend Ideas

VIG vs. NOBL: Which Is The Better Dividend Growth ETF?

By David Dierking
Screen Shot 2022-11-06 at 10.46.37 AM
Market Intelligence

Election Day Could Be Ready To Rally Stocks

By David Dierking